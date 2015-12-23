2015 Season Review: Carla Suárez Navarro

2015 was a year of many firsts for Carla Suárez Navarro, for all the good and bad reasons. The Spanish number two ended a roller coaster second half of the season as the world number 13 with a 41-24 (.631) win-loss record. In all honesty, a big chunk of the points Suárez Navarro accumulated – to end the season ranked inside the top 15 – were won in the first half of the season, when the 27-year-old made the quarter finals or better at 11 of the 13 events she played. The second half of the season on the other hand, was a disaster, to put it nicely.

Suárez Navarro’s Career-Best First Half of 2015

Beginning the season down under, Suárez Navarro never looked overwhelmingly impressive, but she was able to put together two quarter final showings in Brisbane and Sydney before falling to an inspired Carina Witthoeft in the first round of the Australian Open.

However, once she left Australia, the Spaniard’s season seemed to shift into another gear. It all started in Antwerp – after overcoming an early scare against Camila Giorgi, the then-world number 17 kicked her season into high gear, outdoing Monica Niculescu, Francesca Schiavone and Karolina Pliskova en route to the final. Unfortunately, on Sunday morning, Suárez Navarro woke up with a sharp pain in her neck, and despite seeking immediate treatment, she was forced to withdraw from her highly-anticipated clash with Andrea Petkovic in the showpiece.

That didn’t stop Suárez Navarro though – the then-Spanish number one continued where she left off prior to getting injured in Antwerp, putting together a quarter final showing in Dubai and a semi final showing in Doha, beating the likes of Garbiñe Muguruza and Petra Kvitova along the way.

The Spaniard backed up those solid runs in the Middle East with an impressive month’s worth of tennis in Indian Wells and Miami. In the former, Suárez Navarro was able to beat a couple of dangerous floaters in Monica Puig and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before being undone by eventual champion and world number three Simona Halep in the last eight. However, it was in the latter where the 27-year-old really shined in the Floridian heat.

En route to the biggest final of her career to date, Suárez Navarro defeated qualifier Stefanie Voegele, 22nd seed Alizé Cornet, 7th seed Agnieszka Radwanska, 16th seed Venus Williams and 9th seed Andrea Petkovic – all of whom were in decent form heading into their encounters with the Spanish number one. Unfortunately, Suárez Navarro was unable to continue her fairytale run in Miami as in the showpiece, she was given a harsh reality check by seven-time champion Serena Williams.

Carla Suárez Navarro and Serena Williams after the Miami Open final. (Photo courtesy: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America)

Nonetheless, it was still a great fortnight for the 27-year-old Las Palmas native, and one that helped her break into the top 10 for the very first time. Returning to her favourite surface, the thick European red clay, Suárez Navarro continued to catch steam, posting some impressive results against the world’s elite.

After posting two more last eight showings in Stuttgart and Madrid, Suárez Navarro would add another final to her booming 2015 résumé – this time in the Italian capital of Rome at the historic Foro Italico. Battling past Eugenie Bouchard, Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep en route to the final, the Spaniard looked at home on the red clay before Maria Sharapova, the 2012 and 2014 French Open champion, stopped her in her tracks. After dropping the opening set, the five-time Grand Slam champion fought back to force a decider, in which she won by six games to one.

Given all the tennis she had played in recent months, Suárez Navarro was understandably fatigued, but definitely fancied her chances of making a deep run at the French Open. The eighth seed was on course to make the second week of the French Grand Slam for the third year in succession, but was caught off guard by an in form Flavia Pennetta who ousted the Spaniard at the third hurdle.

Suárez Navarro’s Disastrous Second Half of 2015

Unfortunately for Suárez Navarro, she was forced to kiss her successes in the first half of 2015 away as she would come nowhere close to attaining any results remotely similar in the second half of the season.

It all started in Birmingham – after winning her first two matches of the week, the then-world number nine fell rather tamely to Karolina Pliskova in straight sets, which ultimately began her abrupt decline in form.

For the next four months, Suárez Navarro found herself on a eight-match losing streak, winning just one set in those eight encounters with players ranging from number 28 to number 147 in ranking.

Eventually, the now-Spanish number two was able to put an end to her losing streak, getting the better of Kateryna Bondarenko to win in her first match in four and a half months. But to her dismay, her form never improved with that victory as she struggled to win back-to-back matches for the rest of the season, with the exception being in Beijing where she made the quarter finals.

Despite her disastrous second half of the season, the amount of ranking points Suárez Navarro accumulated in the first half of 2015 was enough to secure her a spot in the inaugural WTA Elite Trophy event held in Zhuhai, an event designed for players who missed out on a spot in the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global.

Unfortunately, the world number 13 was eliminated in the Round Robin stage, which put an end to a roller coaster season filled with a lot of firsts.

Carla Suárez Navarro reacts to missing a shot during her second round match at the China Open in Beijing. (Photo courtesy: Zhang Lintao/Getty Images AsiaPac)

Grade: B-

Suárez Navarro had an incredible start to the year which would have gotten an A in any teacher’s book, but a disastrous second half of the season saw her go on an eight match losing streak, which consequently dropped her out of the top 10 a few months after making the major breakthrough at the age of 27. In order to have a successful 2016 season, Suárez Navarro will have to achieve similar results to those she achieved earlier this year, as well as not have a sudden collapse in form midway through the season. If she can avoid that, there is no telling what the 27-year-old Las Palmas native could do in 2016.