Teenager Omar Jasika Receives Australian Open Wildcard

Australian teenager Omar Jasika has become the latest player to receive an Australian Open wildcard. The 2014 U.S. Open Boys' champion will enter his first Grand Slam main draw as a pro player.

Jasika Excited to Play Home Grand Slam

The 18-year-old is excited to enter a new chapter in front of his home crowd. After the announcement was made, Jasika stated "I can’t wait to play the Australian Open....It will be my first time in main draw singles at a slam and to be able to play in my home town at this level is unbelievable.”

Jasika is currently ranked 311th in the world, over 50 places below his August career-best ranking of 256th. This year, he has played 41 main draw matches on the Challenger and ITF levels, winning 26 of them. He won his first senior title at a Futures tournament in Changwon, South Korea in the month of May. One month later, he earned his second Futures title in Canada with solid play.

The 18-year-old's Australian Open status was in question as he suffered a first round loss to eighth seed Matthew Barton in the Australian Open wildcard playoff. James Duckworth ended up winning the playoff after his opponent Benjamin Mitchell withdrew from the final due to the birth of his child.

Jasik won both the U.S. Open Juniors singles and doubles titltes in 2014 (Photo: Getty Images)

The Australian is one of many young players to be climbing the rankings and beginning to play regularly on the ATP World Tour. Players like Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have paved the way for the Australian youth in the new generation. Home fans will look to support Jasika and his counterparts as they work to gain confidence and please their country.

The 18-year-old is the sixth player to be awarded a wildcard for the men’s tournament. The other players awarded with Australian Open wild cards are:

Yoshihito Nishioka JPA

Quentin Halys FRA

Noah Rubin USA

James Duckworth AUS

Lleyton Hewitt AUS

The last two spots to receive a wildcard are yet to be announced by Tennis Australia.