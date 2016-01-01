2015 VAVEL USA Tennis Award Winners

The 2015 tennis season can only be described in one word: spectacular. From historical pursuits, dominances, unforeseen upsets, surprise champions, breakthroughs and international triumphs, the 2015 tennis season has had it all. For the past week, VAVEL USA readers and writers have been given the opportunity to vote in a variety of categories for the 2015 VAVEL USA Tennis Awards. Today, yours truly will be delivering you the highly-anticipated results.

WTA Player of the Year: Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a year to remember, getting named as VAVEL USA’s WTA Player of the Year. We all remember the historic implications of Serena’s season as she three sets away from completing the Grand Slam, and even just falling short of that was still amazing. What Serena’s greatest achievement was this season was her emotional return to Indian Wells, showing that she’s matured from that incident and that no player is greater than the sport itself.” – VAVEL USA Tennis Editor Noel Alberto

ATP Player of the Year: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was named VAVEL USA’s ATP Player of the Year for 2015. The Serb dominated this season finishing the season with over 16,000 points. He made all four major finals this year, winning three of them. He also was a finalist in all the Masters and the World Tour Finals, winning six of the Masters and the World Tour Finals.” – VAVEL USA Tennis Editor Noel Alberto

WTA Doubles Team of the Year: Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza

Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza had an incredible season after an underwhelming start to the year with different partners. Two months into the season, Hingis switched partners with Hsieh Su-Wei, consequently partnering up with Mirza in early March. From there, they looked unstoppable. By the time they ended 2015, the Swiss-Indian duo had won 55 of the 62 matches they played, added two Grand Slam championships to their illustrious résumés, and won nine doubles titles altogether.

ATP Doubles Team of the Year: Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau

Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau ended 2015 as the number one men’s doubles team in the world, a fitting end to an incredible year. The Dutch-Romanian duo ended the season with a 57-21 record and three titles to their credit – a championship run at Wimbledon, the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals and the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. On top of this, Rojer and Tecau were extremely consistent; they made the last eight at 19 of the 24 events they participated in this season.

Girls’ Singles Player of the Year: Dalma Galfi

2015 was an incredible year for Dalma Galfi, one that really cemented her as one of the WTA Rising Stars to watch out for in the years to come. In the last calendar year, Galfi has rewritten a couple of history books for her native homeland of Hungary. This season, she became the first Hungarian to win a major championship of any kind at the U.S. Open, thus becoming just the third player from her country to win a junior Grand Slam singles title. Shortly after winning the title, Galfi claimed the number one ranking – the same ranking she would end with at the end of this season.

Boys’ Singles Player of the Year: Taylor Harry Fritz

In a year of many firsts, Taylor Harry Fritz’s achievements at the junior level stood heads and shoulders above the rest of his competitors. In 2015, the 18-year-old reached two junior Grand Slam singles finals, winning the U.S. Open just a few months after capturing the number one ranking. It is no surprise that Fritz was recognized by the International Tennis Federation as the 2015 male ITF Junior World Champion, along with the aforementioned Dalma Galfi.

WTA Rising Star of the Year: Belinda Bencic

2015 is one of the years that Belinda Bencic will not be forgetting anytime soon. After a rough first half of the season, Bencic turned everything around on the grass of Rosmalen, a small city in the Netherlands. That week, the Swiss Miss battled past a number of worthy opponents en route to just her second career WTA singles final. Despite falling in straight sets to Camila Giorgi, that week was a springboard for an incredible second half of 2015. A title in Eastbourne and a fourth round showing at Wimbledon followed suit, and things only got better for the 18-year-old on the North American hard courts. At the Rogers Cup presented by National Bank in Toronto, Bencic had the week of her life. That week, the Swiss number two beat six former Grand Slam finalists, including world number one Serena Williams and world number two Simona Halep, en route to winning her maiden WTA Premier 5 singles title.

ATP Rising Star of the Year: Dominic Thiem

Photo courtesy: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Europe

2015 was a breakthrough year for Dominic Thiem. The 22-year-old Austrian broke into the top 20 for the first time, and got up to a career high of number 18 in the world this past August. Thiem won three titles – all at the ATP 250 level – and won more than $1,000,000 in prize money – half of his current prize money total. With wins over Feliciano Lopez and Gael Monfils, Thiem proved he is one to look out for in the years to come.

Most Disappointing WTA Player of the Year: Eugenie Bouchard

“After a Brilliant Bouchard year in 2014, it was more of the Bouchard Blues for Eugenie in 2015, getting named this year’s WTA Disappointing Player of the Year. Since splitting with childhood coach Nick Saviano, Eugenie Bouchard's results and rankings have slipped, literally. It’s come to a point that the main talking point of her season was her lawsuit against the USTA over the locker room incident at Flushing Meadows. The Canadian hopes to get back to the top 10 back in 2016.” – VAVEL USA Tennis Editor Noel Alberto

Most Disappointing ATP Player of the Year: Grigor Dimitrov

“2015 was downer for Grigor Dimitrov, finishing the year as the Most Disappointing ATP Player of the Year. The Bulgarian burst of success gave hopes to many fans with the monicker Baby Fed, but he played nothing like the man he was nicknamed after. The former world number eight has fallen 20 spots from his career-high because of his disappointing season. His best result this year were two semifinals at ATP 250 events, and this season has been notorious for him choking away matches.” – VAVEL USA Tennis Editor Noel Alberto

Most Improved WTA Player of the Year: Lucie Safarova

Lucie Safarova’s talent was never in question. The 28-year-old was always a great tennis player, but always stood in the shadow of her compatriot Petra Kvitova, and never really made the necessary improvements to perform consistently week in and week out. That was until she partnered up with Canadian tennis coach Rob Steckley, and her game seemed to shift to another gear. 2015 was really the first year when she reached new heights on both a singles and a doubles court. In doubles, she won two Grand Slam doubles titles with Bethanie Mattek-Sands and in singles, she won the prestigious Qatar Total Open and reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final at the French Open.

Most Improved ATP Player of the Year: Benoit Paire

Benoit Paire had been part of the top 50 of the ATP World Tour singles rankings for a couple of years when a knee injury plagued him throughout 2014, which made his ranking drop from inside the top 50 to outside the top 100. However, beginning 2015 injury-free, it didn’t take long for Paire to get his mojo back. He upset 28th seed Fabio Fognini and the French Open en route to a third round showing at his home Grand Slam, and followed it up with a title in Bastad – his maiden ATP singles title. In doing so, he became the first player since Steve Darcis in 2007 to win an ATP World Tour, an ATP Challenger Tour singles title and an ITF Futures singles title in one season, having been playing the lower tier events to help him regain his confidence. A couple of months later, Paire scored the biggest win of his career at the U.S. Open, taking out 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in five sets. Despite falling short of his bid for a second career ATP singles title in Tokyo, the Frenchman backed up his impressive win over Nishikori by defeating the Japanese star once again in three sets.

WTA Match of the Year: Victoria Azarenka - Angelique Kerber – U.S. Open