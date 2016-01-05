ATP Brisbane: Seeds Advance to Second Round

First round action continued on Tuesday at the Brisbane International with a group of seeds looking to book their ticket in the second round. The host Australians were also hoping to reverse their fortunes after a disappointing day one. Here is what happened on day two in Brisbane.

Results

David Goffin, the sixth seed from Belgium, got his 2016 campaign underway with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Brazilian Tomaz Bellucci. Goffin scored the decisive break at 2-2 in both sets and would hold on both times for the straight sets victory. The Belgian only dropped two points on his first serve in the opening set and only five more in the second set. He limited Bellucci to two break points. Despite being broken early in the second, Goffin did not miss a beat and swiftly broke back.

Eighth seed Dominic Thiem found himself under fire in his opening match against Australian wild card James Duckworth. It was the Aussie who got off to the quick start, getting the decisive break in the opening set to take it 6-3. But the twenty-two year-old Austrian, who is hoping to next the next step towards stardom this season, was not to be denied. Thiem rallied to take control of the match to win the last two set and claim a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win. Duckworth fired fourteen aces past Thiem, but it was not enough as Thiem limited the Aussie to four break points, two of which were converted.

After Ivan Dodig easily defeated Australian qualifier Oliver Anderson, seventh seed Bernard Tomic took the court as the last Aussie standing and hoping to send at least one of the home-hopes to the second round. Tomic took on serve-and-volleying Frenchman Nicolas Mahut as Australia’s last hope. Luckily for the home crowd, Tomic threw down a solid performance to defeat the Frenchman and keep the home-hopes alive. The Aussie fired eight aces past Mahut, winning eighty-two percent of his first serve points and saving four of five break point opportunities.

In other action, Radek Stepanek blew out Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-0, 6-3 in just over an hour. It was a reversal of fortunes for the Serbs, as earlier in the day, Viktor Troicki battled past American Steve Johnson with a 7-6(3), 6-1 victory. In a battle of journeymen, Mikhail Kukushkin took out Denis Istomin 6-2, 7-5.

The longest match of the day saw Frenchman Lucas Pouille fight back from a set down to defeat qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Pouille fired seventeen aces past his Japanese opponent, but Nishioka was resilient, saving twelve of fifteen break points. In the end, Pouille finally broke down the youngster to seal the victory in two hours and twenty-three minutes.

The second round gets underway tomorrow with two of the top four seeds in action.