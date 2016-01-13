Taylor Fritz Eyes Top 100 In The Rankings

As the 2016 season got started, young American phenom Taylor Fritz won the Happy Valley Challenger with a victory over veteran Dudi Sela. The 7-6(7), 6-2 win in the finals helped the 18-year-old gain his third Challenger title and first on the year. Fritz continues to impress and cement himself as the next American star to watch this year.

Aiming for Top 100

The Rancho Sante Fe, California native has a chance to dramatically increase his ranking this year.

"I've decided I want to be in the Top 100 by the end of the year," Fritz told ATPWorldTour.com. "That's my main goal. I want to finish the year in the Top 100."

After his title winning week, he is just close to notching the top 150 as 154 in the world. He has posted a record of 22-5 on the Challenger circuit, an impressive start for any 18-year-old to achieve. He only has 35 Emirates ATP Rankings points to defend before October which means that good results on tour this year can make ranking go way up. If he keeps playing at the consistent level he is at right now, then the top 100 is not far away.

Fritz stated, "I'm really excited (to be playing at the professional level). I've been playing the juniors for the past couple of years and now I'm excited to play the whole pro schedule and see where I end up."

As the American plays his first full pro schedule, he will have to adjust to players learning his game. He will need to mix up his shots and keep his opponents in check. He is currently competing in the Australian Open qualifying rounds and looks to get into the Grand Slam main draw.

In regards to preparing for qualifiers Fritz explained, "It feels really good to be having these wins against guys who will be in the Australian Open qualifying. I'm going to take it one match at a time and hopefully tomorrow I can get the win. I'm feeling good regardless going into the Australian Open."

Transitioning To The Main Tour

Fritz has already notched his first win on the ATP World Tour on his debut in Nottingham (d. Pablo Carreno Busta) last year. He looks to continue to get more wins on the main tour as he goes on and off between the Challenger and ATP. With a harder schedule, the American's training regimen will only get tougher to be able to play long hours against the best in the world.

"It would be to do all the right things on and off the court,” Fritz said of his New Year’s resolution. “That is, be healthy, work hard all the time and be more of a professional off the court."

"I've worked on a lot of fitness in the off-season. I've tried to put on a little weight and get stronger, which I was able to do. On court, I worked on a lot of movement, transitioning and slicing. They were parts of my game that weren't all there. I think I made a lot of progress."

The American shows the type of professionalism to be at the top of the game and maintain a consistent level week in and week out. He is one of three American teens in the top 200 of the Emirates ATP Rankings (Donaldson, Tiafoe). Fritz is no novice to making history.

The American became the ninth player to win multiple Challenger titles while under the age of 18, joining Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin del Potro and Tomas Berdych. He has a lot to live up to according to some critics, but the young star seems to have the composure to remain unphased by the pressure.

If there is one young player to look out for this year, it is Taylor Fritz. Be on the look out for him as he represents the American constituent proudly.