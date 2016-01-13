Australian Open: Men's Qualifying Round One Recap

Seven seeded players fell in the first round of men's qualifying at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Play was suspended for several hours due to extreme heat as temperatures rose to just over 110 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius).

Top Seed Vanni Upset, Two Other Top Ten Seeds Lose

The top seed in men's qualifying is out after day one. Italy's Luca Vanni had a difficult match-up against Great Britain's Daniel Evans. Vanni had a break lead in the opening set and served to take the set at 5-4. He was broken for the first time as Evans clawed back into the match and sent the opener to a tiebreak. Evans looked to be in peril after falling behind 5-3, but rallied to win the final four points of the breaker to edge Vanni 7-6 (5). Evans made life more simple in set two as he scored the lone break in the 9th game and closed out the set easily for the 7-6, 6-4 triumph.

Two other top ten seeds fell in round one with 6th seed Lukas Lacko dropping out via Lorenzo Giustino. The Italian edged him 6-4, 7-6 (6). Aleksandr Nedovyesov upended 7th seed Marsel Ilhan in three sets. Ilhan took the opener 6-2, but fell off from there as Nedovyesov swept the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 Second seed Ruben Bemelmans worked past Harry Bourchier 7-6 (5), 6-3. Third seed Tim Smyczek had little trouble in pushing past Jose Pereira 6-3, 6-3. The American has made it out of qualifying two of the last three years. Ninth seed Michael Berrer took out Tristan Lamasine in straight sets 7-5, 6-2. The 35-year-old is playing qualifying for the third straight year, having made the main draw in 2015. Australian 16th seed John Patrick Smith smoked Austrian Michael Linzer 6-4, 6-0. The Aussie sported a dominant first serve, winning 85 percent of the points. He whipped in 19 winners with just 11 unforced errors.

Other Seeded Results

(4) Alejandro Falla def. Daniel Nguyen 6-1, 6-4

(5) Jan-Lennard Struff def. Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 6-3

(8) Go Soeda def. Maximillian Marterer 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

(10) Radu Albot def. Jan Mertl 6-3, 7-6 (2)

(11) Eduoard Roger-Vasselin def. Zhe Li 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

(12) Yuichi Sugita def. Ante Pavic 7-5, 4-6, 6-1

(14) Kimmer Coppjeans beat Alex De Menaur 6-3, 6-3

Dennis Novak def. (16) Dustin Brown 6-3, 6-3

(17) Bjorn Fratangelo def. Frank Dancevic 7-6 (5), 6-1

(18) Konstantin Kravchuk def. Andrey Golubev 6-7 (1), 7-6 5), 6-2

Pierre Hugues-Herbert def. (20) Gastao Elias 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3

(22) Mirza Basic def. Mathias Bourgue 7-6 (5), 6-4

(23) Norbert Gombos def. Roberto Marcora 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-4

(24) Alejandro Gonzalez def. Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-5

Renzo Olivo def (25) Elias Ymer 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

(26) Thomas Fabbiano def. Uladzimir Ignatik 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

Matteo Donati def. (27) Blaz Rola 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

(28) Igor Sijsling def. Eduardo Struvay 6-3, 6-3

(29) Kenny De Schepper def. Bastian Trinker 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-0

(30) Daniel Brands def. Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-4

Adrian Menendez-Maceiras def. (31) Andre Ghem 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

(32) Dennis Novikov def. Marc Polmans 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Red Hot Taylor Fritz Can't Be Stopped

American teen Taylor Fritz has now won six straight matches to kick off 2015. Fritz began the year at the Happy Valley Challenger in Australia, where he ran through the field and claimed his third career Challenger title. On Wednesday, Fritz broke through with his first Grand Slam qualifying win as he smashed Hiroki Moriya 6-3, 6-1 in just under an hour. The 18-year-old notched eight aces and won 32 of 41 points on serve. He did not face a single break point, while breaking Moriya's serve four times on ten chances. Fritz faces German veteran Michael Berrer in the second round of qualifying.

Taylor Fritz hits a forehand during Wednesday's qualifying play in Melbourne (Photo: Australian Open)

Other Notable Results

Among the unseeded players in qualifying on Wednesday, Great Britain's James Ward secured a spot in the next round of qualifying with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Peter Polansky. Ward has made the main draw just once in seven previous tries at qualifying. Australia's Benjamin Mitchell walloped Darian King 6-2, 6-4. Mitchell is trying to get to the main draw after withdrawing from the final of the Australian Open wild card playoffs last month for the birth of his first child. Veteran Radek Stepanek outlasted fellow Czech Jan Satral 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 and promising American teen Frances Tiafoe took down Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-3. Tiafoe crushed nine aces to go along with 24 winners. Tiafoe, who turns 18 next week, is matched against German Peter Gojowczyk in the next round. Of final note, the qualifying run for Duck Hee-Lee, the deaf Korean-born player, is over early. Lee lost his match to Oriol Roca Batalla 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Other First Round Qualifying Results

James McGee def. Colin Hemery 6-3, 6-4

Aldin Setkic def. Federico Gaio 6-3, 6-4

Amir Weintraub def. Luke Saville 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Alexander Kudryavtsev def. Alessandro Giannessi 7-6 (3), 6-2

Stephane Robert def. Alex Bolt 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Yannick Mertens def. Farrukh Dustov 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2

Vincent Millot def. David Guez 6-3, 7-6 (2)

Egor Gerasimov def. Nils Langer 4-6, 6-2, 6-0

Mischa Zverev def. Andrea Arnaboldi 6-2, 6-2

Jozef Kovalik def. Pedja Krstin 7-5, 6-1

Jurgen Zopp def. Somdev Devvarman 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

Karen Khachanov def. Grega Zemlja 6-4, 7-5

Aslan Karatsev def. Franko Skugor 6-4, 6-4

Marinko Matosevic def. Gregoire Barrere 6-2, 6-4

Yan Bai def. Connor Smith 6-2, 6-3

Aldin Setkic def. Federico Gaio 6-2, 6-3

Tatsuma Ito def. Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 6-3

Denys Molchanov def. Bradley Mousley 6-3, Retired

Di Wu def. Ti Chen 6-2, 7-5

Marco Trungelliti def. Dmitry Popko 6-4, 6-4

Ryan Harrison def. Salvatore Caruso 6-4, 7-6 (3)

Tennys Samdgren def. Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-1, 6-3

Oliver Anderson def. Gavin Van Peperzeel 6-4, 6-3

Marco Chiudinelli def. Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Peter Gojowczyk def. Brydan Klein 7-5, 6-2

Niels Desein def. Tsung-Hua Yang 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Marius Copil def. Gianluca Naso 7-6 (5), 6-4

Saketh Myneni def. Ramukar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-1

Maxime Janvier def. Maxime Chazal 6-3, 5-7, 15-13

Jordi Samper-Montana def. Germain Gigounon 6-1, 6-2

Round two of qualifying continues on Thursday, January 14th with the first round of women's qualifying also set to begin.