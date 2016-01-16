Australian Open: 2016 Men's Preview
Australian Open: 2016 Men's Preview

The time has come. The draw for the Australian Open men’s draw has been released, and the Grand Slam season will officially get underway shortly. Of course, the man to gun down for is obviously world number one and five-time champion Novak Djokovic. With the Serb as the obvious favorite, let’s not forget about some of his main competition to fight his way to a sixth title Down Under.

Andy Murray is the world number two and the second favorite to win the title but has expressed that if his wife is in labor, he’ll be with her rather than playing. Roger Federer at the ripe, young age of 34 is always primed to threaten to win number 18. Rafael Nadal looks like he’s almost back to playing his best tennis, but could he take down the 28-year-old Serb in a best-of-five? Last but not least is Stan Wawrinka. The Swiss has produced three straight world-class matches against Djokovic at the Grand Slam of Asia/Pacific, don’t be surprised if these two meet for a fourth straight time.

It’s time to breakdown the draw and see who makes it out of each quarter as well as the first round matches to watch for.

Novak Djokovic’s Quarter

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning his men's final match as Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on during day 14 of the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 1, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
The Serb is set to face Korean teenage sensation Hyeon Chung. Chung is immensely talented and should use this match as a mark to see where his game is compared to the best. Obviously, he still has time to develop and should push Djokovic at some points, but the 28-year-old should see off the teenager easily.

The first seeded player Djokovic could potentially face is Andreas Seppi. The Italian is most famous for his upset of Roger Federer here last year in the third round. Though many didn’t see the upset coming, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that at 33, Federer played just below his usual self and someone took advantage of it. We have to give credit where credit is due though, Seppi has challenged the big boys on the big stages, even taking off a set and going ahead a break in another set against Andy Murray at Wimbledon. However, Djokovic should be able to see Seppi off without a problem.

The world number one’s two potential seeded round of 16 opponents are either 22nd-seeded Ivo Karlovic or 14th-seeded Gilles Simon. Both players certainly give Djokovic different looks with the Croat looking to bomb down serves and attack the net while the Frenchman offers variety from the back of the court as a solid baseliner.

Karlovic is the man who has given Djokovic problems in their history with the Croat leading 3-1, though none of those victories have come in a best-of-five setting where Karlovic is going to have trouble to breakdown the Serb’s return. The main problem for Simon is a tricky first round matchup already against Canadian Vasek Pospisil. Canada’s number two has shown flashes of tennis where he shows he can be a consistent second week of a Grand Slam kind of player, but all too often we see him playing subpar tennis losing to players he should be defeating or being uncompetitive in matches against players of his caliber.

Onto the bottom portion of Djokovic’s quarter which begins with ninth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. He has a dangerous first round opponent in Marcos Baghdatis which is a match between two former Australian Open finalists. Potential second round matches against teenager Omar Jasika or a rejuvenated Illya Marchenko could also prove testing to the Frenchman. Should Tsonga get to the third round, he should meet countryman and 17th-seeded Benoit Paire. Paire is a brilliant shotmaker and it would not shock many if he makes it to the round of 16.

Finally the top seeded player in the Djokovic quarter is Kei Nishikori. The seventh-seeded Japanese superstar doesn’t have too many threats in his section of the draw, which contains three qualifiers, but does have a tricky first round showdown with Philipp Kohlschreiber. The German has never lost in the first round of the Australian Open in his 10 main draw appearances, but that streak looks likely to end barring a brilliant performance from the German. 26th-seeded Guillermo Garcia-Lopez is Nishikori’s projected third round opponent, and the seven seed should have no problem seeing him off.

Omar Jasika is the only Australian in this section. There are three Americans in this section highlighted by wild card Noah Rubin. Rubin will face Paire in his opening match, Denis Kudla will face Filip Krajinovic, and Austin Krajicek faces a qualifier.

Quarterfinalist: Novak Djokovic, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Semifinalist: Novak Djokovic

First Round Matches to Watch For: Djokovic - Chung, Pospisil - Simon, Paire - Rubin, Tsonga - Baghdatis, Rubin - Paire, Kohlschreiber - Nishikori

Roger Federer’s Quarter

Roger Federer (SUI) with throphy after winning the Men's singles final against Fernando Gonzalez during the 2007 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on January 28, 2007. Final score 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/WireImage)
2016 marks Federer’s last grand chance to capture something that has always alluded him, an Olympic gold medal in singles. Though the prospect of that dream is away, the sound of an 18th Grand Slam title seems pretty nice for the Swiss. He opens up the 2016 Aussie Open against Nikoloz Basilashvili. The draw gods were not too kind to the Swiss with a potential second round clash against Alexandr Dolgopolov on the cards. The Ukrainian has immense talent and can definitely push the 17-time Grand Slam champion to four or five sets.

Grigor Dimitrov potentially awaits Federer in the third round in a battle of “Fed - Baby Fed”. The two have met recently at the Brisbane International with the 34-year-old Swiss capturing the match in three high-quality sets. Is it possible for “Baby Federer” to out-Federer, Federer? Could one have potentially snuck in one more Federer in that last sentence? All jokes aside though, that draw is not easy on the four-time champion Down Under. Drawing two top-15 or higher talents in the second and third rounds means he won’t be as fresh as he likes heading into the second week unless he completely destroys these two. With only third round points to defend from last year, the Swiss is under no pressure in these two potential clashes though. All eyes will be on his two competitors, especially Dimitrov should he get there, to see if they could prove their worth on the biggest stage.

Despite David Goffin being the higher-ranked of Federer’s potential round of 16 opponents, he’s not the favorite to get out of his section. Dominic Thiem is seeded 19th compared to Goffin’s 15th, but his game is the one more people will be watching as his one-handed backhand is one many marvel at. However, he a critical first round showdown with Leonardo Mayer of Argentina. Thiem did not get out of the first round last year and is definitely looking to improve on that this year.

This portion of the draw provides the most question marks. Potential tricky second round showdowns for Thiem and Goffin are Nicolas Almagro and Kyle Edmund respectively. The Belgian obviously has clear memory of when he last faced Edmund which was during the Davis Cup Final when the Brit stormed out to a two sets to love lead before squandering it. The young Brit will be looking to make amends to that match by exacting his revenge here. Almagro on the other hand has made the fourth round in four consecutive Australian Opens before his run ended last year so he’s no pushover either.

The potential second round madness carries over into the bottom portion of Federer’s quarter as 12th-seeded Marin Cilic could run into countryman Borna Coric or tricky Spaniard Albert Ramos-Viñolas in the second round. Barring some kind of meltdown, the Croat should get to round two; he faces Thiemo de Bakker in the opening round.

Meanwhile, 24th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut has first round predicament with mysterious Slovakian Martin Klizan. The 26-year-old has displayed patches of fine tennis, like he did back in the 2012 US Open when he made his lone fourth round appearance, but has had plenty of highs and lows since then. The Spaniard is rock solid from the back of the court and even took a set off Djokovic at the US Open so expect him to get out of that match potentially unscathed. Sam Querrey is his potential second round showdown, but Bautista Agut has already proved he can take out the big American servers, took out John Isner in Auckland, so just using the same strategy against Querrey would help the Spaniard.

Federer’s potential quarterfinalist, Tomas Berdych won’t find himself in any trouble until the third round with a massive showdown against Nick Kyrgios. The young Aussie has the talent to be a top five player or higher but has to get his head on straight. With his home crowd in front of him and his big-time game, does he have the mental fortitude to take down someone of Berdych’s caliber? It’s a tossup to be fair, but I believe that is one match to watch for in terms of upsets.

Quarterfinalist: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios

Semifinalist: Roger Federer

First Round Matches to Watch For: Ricardas Berankis - Dolgopolov Thiem - Mayer, Julien Benneteau vs Almagro, Ramos-Viñolas - Coric, Klizan - Bautista Agut, Yoshihito Nishioka - Pablo Cuevas

Stan Wawrinka’s Quarter

Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning his men's final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland during day fourteen of the 2009 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 1, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning his men's final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland during day fourteen of the 2009 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 1, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The 2014 Australian Open champion is placed at the bottom of his section so we’ll get to him later on. Fifth-seeded and 2009 Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal is at the top part of the section and meets a fellow countryman and rival Fernando Verdasco. These two met in an epic Down Under in the 2009 semifinal where the two battled it out for five sets but ended in the most anticlimactic way with Verdasco double faulting on match point down.