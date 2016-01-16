Martina Hingis Joins Sania Mirza As New Co-World Number One

Like fine wine, Martina Hingis seems to get better with age. On the eve of the 2016 Australian Open, the 35-year-old Swiss tennis superstar has joined partner Sania Mirza at the top of women's doubles as the new co-world number one.

Having spent 209 weeks at the top of the singles rankings, Hingis returned to the top of the doubles rankings for the first time in nearly sixteen years, having held the top spot for 35 weeks during six short periods of time between 1998 and 2000.

On January 18th, 2016, Hingis will begin her 36th week as the world number one in doubles, where as her partner and co-world number one Sania Mirza will begin her 41st - having reached the pinnacle of our sport last April in Charleston. As a result of being the new co-world number ones, Hingis and Mirza will lead the rest of the WTA with an astounding 11,395 points, more than 4,000 points ahead of current world number three Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The Swiss-Indian duo also become just the 11th co-world number one doubles team in WTA history, behind the likes of Cara Black and Liezel Huber, Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci, Lisa Raymond and Samantha Stosur and Venus and Serena Williams.

"It's a really nice feeling having that number one ahead of your name," Hingis said after winning the title in Sydney with Mirza on Friday evening. "It's definitely something I was aiming for, and with Sania I felt like I had the opportunity to get there. When she became No.1 in Charleston, I was just as happy as when I did it myself."

"Being the number one team for the last 10 months - we've proven it with two Slams and the WTA Finals - we definitely belong there. It was just a question of time to get that number one ranking."

"I'm so happy for her that 16 years later she's become number one again!" Mirza said regarding Hingis' rise to the top. "But regardless of what the ranking was, we were the number one team in the world."

"I'm so happy that we're together now not just as the number one team, but as individuals as well."

Hingis and Mirza are currently on a 30-match winning streak - the longest since 1990 - that has won them seven titles at all levels of women's professional tennis at the U.S. Open, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Beijing and the WTA Finals in 2015, and Brisbane and Sydney in the first two weeks of 2016. They will take that winning streak into the Australian Open, where they will look to win their third Grand Slam doubles title as a team and their 12th title overall.