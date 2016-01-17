Australian Open First Round Preview: Nick Kyrgios - Pablo Carreno Busta

Expectations are high for Nick Kyrgios at his home major in 2016; he reached the quarterfinals stage last year, and many think he could equal (or better) that result this year. However, he must get through some tough matches first if that is to happen, and Pablo Carreno Busta is not an ideal first round opponent for anyone: the talented Spaniard is not going to be swept aside. The winner of this match faces either Pablo Cuevas or wildcard Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round.

Nick Kyrgios: 2016 So Far

Kyrgios hasn't played in any official ATP events this year, but was impressive as he and Daria Gavrilova won the Hopman Cup for Australia Green. The Australian beat Alexander Zverev, Andy Murray and Kenny de Schepper in the group stages for the loss of just one set (to Zverev) and then beat Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-3, 6-4 to seal the title. Whilst these matches were not official, Kyrgios played extremely well and will be hard to beat if he plays like that.

Pablo Carreno Busta: 2016 So Far

Carreno Busta started his year at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha. He played a good match against eventual runner-up Rafael Nadal but eventually lost 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 to his fellow Spaniard. This was Carreno Busta's only match coming into the Australian Open and whilst it was a loss there were some encouring signs for the world number 67.

Analysis

It was Kyrgios who won the only previous meeting; an extremely tight 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 on clay in the semifinals at Estoril. There are some things that could be learnt from that match. The fact it was extremely tight suggests that their respective games match up well and that we could have another tight match here. One negative for Carreno Busta is that clay is his strongest surface whilst it is the weakest surface for Kyrgios, which could suggest that this will be less tight. Also Kyrgios has improved since this match; another positive for the Australian.

Kyrgios has improved since their last meeting and is now generally much more consistent, though can still go through bad patches and his temperament can still be bad; he will need to stay focused here. Whilst he cannot match the Australian's serve, Carreno Busta will probably be able to hold his own in the majority of rallies and what could help him is that there is very little pressure on him; the pressure will all be on Kyrgios. The Spaniard will probably be able to remain calm and focused, though needs to make sure his game is perfect to have a good chance of winning this.

Prediction

It doesn't seem that this match will be easy for either player and this has the potential to be a really entertaining and high quality match. Kyrgios is the better of the two and his confident and strong game should be able to edge this for him, though Carreno Busta is not out of this by any stretch.

Prediction: Nick Kyrgios in four sets