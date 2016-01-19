Australian Open: Julia Goerges Steady In Victory Over Andreea Mitu

Julia Goerges continued her excellent start to the year, defeating Romanian Andreea Mitu 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Goerges gains early advantage in opening set, makes it stand to capture first frame

The German nearly wasted a 40-15 lead in the opening game of the match, but escaped with a hold. Mitu was more quick and efficient on her serve, holding at 15 to level the set at one-all. Goerges' next service game was a much easier hold to 15 and she regained the lead at 2-1. The German crafted a 15-40 lead on Mitu's serve, but the Romanian saved both of those break points. But a third chance would arise and Goerges took it when Mitu dumped a weak backhand into the net.

After another struggle on serve, which included saving break point for a 4-1 lead, Goerges would hold to love in between two love holds by Mitu, the score now at 5-3 for the German. The longest game of the match would next ensue, 11 points and Goerges wasting two set points. Another set point came and gone, Mitu now generated a break point chance, but wasted it with a backhand that was just wide. The set was Goerges' when she struck an ace to tally a 6-3 scoreline and a one set lead.

Goerges strikes early, serves solidly to close out set, match

The first two games of the second set went by uneventfully, Mitu holding at love and Goerges holding to 15 and the score standing at one-all. The decisive game came next, when, at 30-40, Goerges crushed a forehand down the line which received a backhand reply that bounced off of the top of the net, staying on Mitu's side and handing the German a 2-1 lead. The Romanian was able to get to deuce on Goerges' next service game, but could progress no further, the German holding for 3-1.

Another easy Mitu hold to 15 sliced the Goerges lead to 3-2 and on her next service game, the Auckland finalist fended off a break point with an ace and gutted out a hold for a 4-2 lead. Mitu scrambled out of a 15-30 hole to post another hold, maintaining contact and cutting the Goerges lead to 40-3.

The German promptly held to 15 for a 5-3 lead, Mitu responding in kind with a hold to 15 after losing the first point. Now at 5-4, Goerges stepped up to the line to serve for the match, stylishly closing it out at love with an ace. The German advances to a second-round date with ninth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.