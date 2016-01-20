Australian Open: Kei Nishikori Cruises Into Round Three

Kei Nishikori threw down a solid performance on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open, defeating American Austin Krajicek 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Nishikori Near-Perfect On Serve

It would not take Kei Nishikori very long to grab the decisive break in the opening set. Leading 2-1, Nishikori took advantage of an early lull in Krajicek’s play to grab the key break. The American double faulted twice and hit another unforced error to gift the seventh seed with an early 3-1 lead. Nishikori would not get another chance to break, but he did not need to.

The Japanese did not lose a point on serve for the remainder of the set, holding his remaining three games for the early one-set lead. In total, Nishikori only lost two points on serve in the opener. The disastrous third game ruined an otherwise solid set of serving from Krajicek.

Krajicek Comeback Falls Short

Once again, an early lull from Krajicek proved costly, as Nishikori broke him in the opening game of the second set. This time, the American did not give in. He immediately pushed Nishikori to deuce for the first time in the match in the next game. Unfortunately, he could not convert and found himself down 2-0. Krajicek kept fighting though.

Both men were dominant on serve until the seventh game, when Krajicek found himself down break point. The American showed heart and saved it before holding. Nishikori served for the set at 5-4, but Krajicek put up one last fight. He held a pair of break points, but could not convert either one. Nishikori had a chance to make him pay, bringing up set point. But an unforced error cost him. Krajicek would reach break point twice more, finally breaking through on the second one to even the set at 5-5.

Kei Nishikori strikes a leaping forehand during his match with Krajicek. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

There was no hangover for Krajicek after claiming his first break of the match, as he swiftly held for his first lead. A game after serving for the set and holding set point, Nishikori was serving to stay in the set. It did not seem to affect the seventh seed, as he held easily to force a tiebreak.

In the breaker, the pair traded mini-breaks to start it before Nishikori rushed to a 5-2 lead. Krajicek clawed back to 5-4 before Nishikori served for the set. However, the American reclaimed the mini-break to even the set at 5-5. Nishikori smoked an ace to set up set point on Krajicek’s serve, which was gifted when Krajicek missed a forehand.

Nishikori Races Into Second Round

After surviving a scare in the second set, the two-time Australian Open quarter-finalist raced out to an early lead in the third set, breaking Krajicek in the second game and holding for a 3-0 lead. After grabbing the break, Nishikori would not lose a point on serve until he served for the match up 5-3. The American had a half-chance at 15-30, but the Japanese won three straight points, capping off his victory with an ace.

By the Numbers

Nishikori, who is primarily regarded as a great return, had a fine serving days, striking thirteen aces, winning eighty-three percent of his first serve points, and limited Krajicek to four break points, all of them coming in the tenth game of the second set. Nishikori also dominated from the baseline, more than doubling Krajicek in winners with forty to the American’s fourteen.

Nishikori will face either Daniel Brands or twenty-sixth seed Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the third round.