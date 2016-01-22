Australian Open: David Goffin Through To Fourth Round, Defeats Dominic Thiem

David Goffin was victorious against Dominic Thiem 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 on their third round match at the Australian Open on Friday. This was Goffin's third four-set win in Melbourne who beat Sergiy Stakhovsky and Damir Dzumhur in the first two rounds. He will face the winner of the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Roger Federer in the fourth round.

Goffin breaks early, wins the first set

Under the roof at Hisense Arena as the rain came down in Melbourne, David Goffin of Belgium started the set with a hold and a break to go up 2-0. Dominic Thiem of Austria hit a double fault at 30-all to give Goffin the first break point of the match. The Austrian would give the break on the next point with a forehand unforced error. Goffin consolidated the break in the following game to go up 3-0 early.

David Goffin hits a return during his third round match at the Australian Open. Getty Images/AFP/Peter Parks

Up 4-1, the Belgian got another chance to add to his lead as he got a hold of two break points in the game. Goffin converted a break point with the help from Thiem, who hit a forehand smash error, to go up 5-1. In the next game, Goffin didn’t have any problems closing the set as he snagged a one set to love lead after 23 minutes.

Thiem shows sportmanship in the second set

After holding at love in the first game of the second set, Thiem got three break points in the next game, who was up 40-0 during Goffin’s service game. The Belgian would save one break point but would hit a forehand unforced error on the next point to give Thiem the break. The Austrian consolidated the break in the next game to go up 3-0 early. It was the same scoreline from the first set after the first three games but this time, Thiem was in control.

In the following game, Goffin continued to struggle holding his service game. Tied 30-all, Thiem got a break point after Goffin hit a forehand unforced error. The Austrian didn’t convert the break point as he hit a backhand error in the following point. Thiem got four more break points as they played eight deuce games during the game. The Belgian saved all break points and managed to hold his service game at the end to get on the scoreboard.

Dominic Thiem hits a return during his third round match at the Australian Open. Getty Images/AFP/Peter Parks

Thiem was frustrated after that long game and due to the reason that he wasted five break points. In the next game, 15-all, Goffin hit a deep return that was called out by a linesman as Thiem hit a forehand error. The Belgian challenged the call, and the review showed that it caught the baseline. The chair umpire called for a replay of the point, but Thiem conceded, saying he heard the call after he hit the shot. The crowd acknowledged the Austrian’s sportsmanship (Watch Thiem showing sportsmanship below courtesy of Tenis Portugal). However, the gesture cost Thiem the game and the break he earned earlier.