Australian Open: David Goffin Through To Fourth Round, Defeats Dominic Thiem

David Goffin was victorious against Dominic Thiem 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 on their third round match at the Australian Open on Friday. This was Goffin's third four-set win in Melbourne who beat Sergiy Stakhovsky and Damir Dzumhur in the first two rounds. He will face the winner of the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Roger Federer in the fourth round.

Goffin breaks early, wins the first set

Under the roof at Hisense Arena as the rain came down in Melbourne, David Goffin of Belgium started the set with a hold and a break to go up 2-0. Dominic Thiem of Austria hit a double fault at 30-all to give Goffin the first break point of the match. The Austrian would give the break on the next point with a forehand unforced error. Goffin consolidated the break in the following game to go up 3-0 early.

David Goffin hits a return during his third round match at the Australian Open. Getty Images/AFP/Peter Parks

Up 4-1, the Belgian got another chance to add to his lead as he got a hold of two break points in the game. Goffin converted a break point with the help from Thiem, who hit a forehand smash error, to go up 5-1. In the next game, Goffin didn’t have any problems closing the set as he snagged a one set to love lead after 23 minutes.

Thiem shows sportmanship in the second set

After holding at love in the first game of the second set, Thiem got three break points in the next game, who was up 40-0 during Goffin’s service game. The Belgian would save one break point but would hit a forehand unforced error on the next point to give Thiem the break. The Austrian consolidated the break in the next game to go up 3-0 early. It was the same scoreline from the first set after the first three games but this time, Thiem was in control.

In the following game, Goffin continued to struggle holding his service game. Tied 30-all, Thiem got a break point after Goffin hit a forehand unforced error. The Austrian didn’t convert the break point as he hit a backhand error in the following point. Thiem got four more break points as they played eight deuce games during the game. The Belgian saved all break points and managed to hold his service game at the end to get on the scoreboard.

Dominic Thiem hits a return during his third round match at the Australian Open. Getty Images/AFP/Peter Parks

Thiem was frustrated after that long game and due to the reason that he wasted five break points. In the next game, 15-all, Goffin hit a deep return that was called out by a linesman as Thiem hit a forehand error. The Belgian challenged the call, and the review showed that it caught the baseline. The chair umpire called for a replay of the point, but Thiem conceded, saying he heard the call after he hit the shot. The crowd acknowledged the Austrian’s sportsmanship (Watch Thiem showing sportsmanship below courtesy of Tenis Portugal). However, the gesture cost Thiem the game and the break he earned earlier.

Up 4-3, Thiem got a hold of a break point after Goffin hit a forehand unforced error at 30-all. The Austrian would get the break after Goffin sent a forehand long. The Belgian didn’t make it easy for the Austrian to close the set in the following game. They played two deuce games, and Thiem wasted three set points before the Austrian got the advantage and his fourth set point during the third deuce game. Goffin would hit a forehand error in the next point to give the set to Thiem in 50 minutes.

Goffin wins the tiebreak to take the third set

The third set appeared to follow the trend of the first two sets as it also started with a 3-0 scoreline, with Goffin back in control again. It’s the same storyline as the first - Goffin held in the first game, broke Thiem in the next game, and consolidated the break after.

In the ninth game, after five consecutive service holds to make it 5-3 with Goffin still with the break, Thiem got a break point with a forehand winner to get the set back on serve. However, the Austrian hit a forehand error on the next point to bring it to deuce. Thiem would get a second break point from a Goffin backhand unforced error. Thiem capitalized the break point with a forehand winner down the line and got the set back on serve.

David Goffin hits a forehand duirng his third round match at the Australian Open. Getty Images/AFP/Peter Parks

Tied at 5-all, Goffin had three game points, but Thiem managed to bring the game to deuce, putting pressure on Goffin. The Austrian got a break point from a Goffin forehand error, but he did not convert as he committed a forehand error in the next point. Goffin would get the advantage at the second deuce with a forehand winner and managed to hold at the end.

The third set needed a tiebreak. Goffin got a mini-break after he hit a forehand winner in the net. The Belgian would go up 5-1 after a couple of errors from Thiem. Goffin got a set point after Thiem dumped a forehand into the net. The Belgian followed it with a forehand winner to take the third set 7-6(2) in 56 minutes.

Goffin outduels Thiem to win the match

For the first time in this match, both players held their first service game. In the third game, Goffin had three break points, but Thiem managed to save them all with a backhand winner, a forehand winner, and a great serve Goffin couldn't put his racket on. However, Goffin got his fourth break point in the next point as Thiem miss-hit a forehand. Goffin didn't waste the break point this time as he converted it with a backhand winner. He consolidates the break in the next game to go up 3-1.

Thiem had a chance to get the break back during the sixth game of the set, but Goffin managed to save the break point and held his serve. In the ninth game of the set, Goffin had a chance to close it out during Thiem's service game as he got a set point with a forehand winner at 30-all. But the Austrian managed to hold his serve, putting the pressure on Goffin, who'll serve for the match in the next game.

David Goffin and Dominic Thiem shake hands after their third round match. Getty Images/AFP/Peter Parks

Thiem wasn't ready to exit the Australian Open as he got a break point with a one-handed backhand winner down the line. The Austrian would get the break back and level the set at 5-all after Goffin sent a forehand long. However, Goffin appeared to have plans as he got the break right back in the next game. The Belgian got two break points with a forehand winner. Thiem saved one break point but couldn't do it the second time as he hit a forehand unforced error.

Goffin didn't struggle in his second try to serve for the win. He closed the match comfortably and without any problem as he advanced to the fourth round in Melbourne.