Australian Open: Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis Steamroll Into The Finals

The number one seeds Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis went up against a relatively new pairing of Karolina Pliskova and Julia Goerges for a spot in the Australian Open women's doubles finals. Santina, as they are more commonly referred to, had a tough quarterfinal coming into this, while Pliskova-Goerges, had an easier quarterfinals match. It was Mirza-Hingis with the early advantage, who pulled away demolishing Pliskova-Goerges in straight sets dropping just one game.

Pliskova-Goerges With All The Errors

It was a straightforward start as both pairs held serve to tie 1-1. It was Hingis' serve which came under threat early in the third game as the pair faced three break points after some poor serves. The number one seeds were unfazed as they kept their cool to save all three of them and go on to dig out a tough hold. Pliskova-Goerges would rue it later as that was their best chance in the first set.

Pliskova and Goerges Were Unable to Breakthrough | Photo Courtesy of: Greg Wood (Getty Images)

Then it was Georges who was under pressure giving Mirza-Hingis three break points. The number one seeds were not holding back as they capitalized on the second chance to go 3-1 up. The errors were coming in fast from Pliskova-Goerges as they found it difficult to hold serve again. This time it was Pliskova with a double fault gifting the game as Santina extended their lead to 5-1. The number one seeds went on to comfortably take the first set 6-1 in 29 minutes.

Mirza-Hingis Race To The Finals

Pliskova, who normally relies on her serve heavily was having an off day, as the pair were down break points in the start of the second set. Sania grabbed the opportunity to break with a running forehand winner. Things were not looking good for Pliskova-Goerges as they could not make headway into Santina's service either as they trailed 0-2.



With Goerges serving, Mirza-Hingis had another break point chance at 40-30 which was saved by a volley at the net by Pliskova. With pressure mounting, Goerges hit a double fault before hitting a shot over the baseline which allowed Santina to race to a 3-0 lead. Mirza-Hingis consolidated the double break to lead 4-0.

Santina On A Roll | Photo Courtesy of: Greg Wood (Getty Images)



After pulling up to a 40-0 lead in the game, Pliskova failed to close the game. She missed first serves and Sania was quick to pounce on them with two great backhand return winners to set up break points twice in that game. Mirza-Hingis broke once more as Pliskova netted her shot allowing Santina a 5-0 advantage.



Mirza needed four match points before she finally closed out the victory 6-1, 6-0 in under an hour. Their streak continues as the pair reach their third consecutive Grand Slam final where they will meet Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka.

Match Statistics

Mirza-Hingis had the better serving as they won 72 percent of their first serves compared to Pliskova-Goerges who only won 50 percent of them.



Santina hit 23 winners to their opponents' 16 while also hitting less unforced errors at 10 to 22.



Goerges-Pliskova were unable to break Santina in the four chances they had while the number one seeds successfully converted five of their eight chances.