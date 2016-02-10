The Daily Doubles: Bryan Brothers Suffer Gut Wrenching Loss In Memphis

Top seeds Bob and Mike Bryan failed to convert on three match points as they lost to Nicholas Monroe and Austin Krajicek in a thrilling match that ended in a super tiebreak. It is the second time this season that the Bryans have been one and done at a tournament.

ATP Memphis: Bryans' Loss Highlights Seeded Upsets

The Bryan Brothers came to the Memphis Open hoping to find some form at a tournament they won in 2013. They'll leave still looking for that, after a gut wrenching super tiebreak loss to fellow Americans Nicholas Monroe and Austin Krajicek. The top seeds started strongly as they broke Monroe and Krajicek twice in the opening set to blitz their opponents in just 23 minutes by a score of 6-1. The second set saw both teams settled in with Monroe-Krajicek facing the only break points of the set. They would save all four and force a tiebreak. The breaker would see just one point lost on serve and it was the Bryans who dropped it as Monroe-Krajicek edged the breaker 7-5.

The super breaker saw the top seeded Bryans edge ahead at 2-1 and stay up a mini-break through the first changeover at 7-5. Service holds continued to the 16th point where the Bryans held a 9-7 lead and a chance to serve out the match. It would not happen on their first chance and Monroe-Krajicek had the breaker even at 9-9 by the next changeover. After dropping a point on serve, Monroe-Krajicek again looked down the barrel of a loss. The Bryans served at 10-9, but again could not close the match. This time, they would blow both service points and leave Monroe and Krajicek to serve out the match for a stunning 1-6, 7-6 (6), 12-10 victory. Memphis marks the second tournament this season where the Bryans have lost their first match with the other coming in Sydney at the Apia International Sydney.

Elsewhere, the second seeds were also upset victims in Memphis. Max Mirnyi and Treat Huey fell to American tandem Taylor Fritz and Ryan Harrison 7-6 (3), 6-4. Fritz and Harrison showed a good nerve in their first time teaming together as they blew a break lead in the opener, but found enough to take the opener in a tiebreak. They would stay stout on serve in the second set and score the decisive break in the match's final game. The other doubles match of the day saw fourth seeds Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey avoid the upset bug as they beat Sam Groth and Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-4. Third seeds Eric Butorac and Scott Lipsky will debut on Wednesday against Denis Kudla and Donald Young in what looks to be a wide open doubles draw.

Defending Champs Start Strong in Rotterdam

Top seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau opened their title defense in Rotterdam on Tuesday. The former world number ones cruised past Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and Viktor Troicki 6-2, 6-2 in first round play. Rojer-Tecau were not troubled on serve as they saved their lone break point, winning 86 percent of the service points in victory. They managed four breaks of serve against their opponents and will play Gilles Muller and Nenad Zimonjic next. Muller-Zimonjic eased past the Dutch pairing of Robin Haase and Thiemo de Bakker 6-3, 6-4. It was Zimonjic's 2016 debut after missing the first month due to a broken thumb he suffered during an off-season skiing accident.

Rojer (left) and Tecau during their first round match (Photo: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament)

Jamie Murray Ousted Early

A new partner did not work well for Jamie Murray in opening round play at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. Without regular partner Bruno Soares, Murray teamed up with one of the men he and Soares beat to claim the Australian Open men's doubles title, Daniel Nestor. Murray-Nestor took on Alexander Peya and Philipp Petzschner in Rotterdam. The result was a loss as Peya-Petzschner edged them 6-2, 5-7, 10-8. Murray and Nestor struggled on serve all match, winning just 54 percent of their first service points. Peya-Petzschner did just enough, saving nine of 11 break points, while Murray-Nestor saved five of eight. Peya and Petzschner take on Robert Lindstedt and Dominic Inglot in round two. Lindstedt-Inglot outlasted Lukas Rosol and Marin Draganja 5-7, 6-2, 10-5.

First Round Rotterdam Results

Pospisil-Mahut def. J.Sousa-Seppi 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Bopanna-Mergea def. Kubot-Matkowski 6-7 (7), 6-3, 10-7

Argentina Open Sees Seeded Pair Fall

Play in the men's doubles draw began in Buenos Aires on Tuesday with a pair of seeded teams in action. Third seeds David Marrero and Frank Moser squeaked out a win against Nicolas Almagro and Santiago Giraldo 3-6, 6-3, 10-7. Fourth seeds Leonardo Mayer and Guillermo Duran were not so lucky. They were done in by double Facundos as Arguello and Bagnis beat them 3-6, 6-4, 10-3. The other doubles match on the slate Tuesday saw Argentines Diego Schwartzman and Guido Pella take down Tomas Lipovsek Puches and Manuel Pena Lopez 6-4, 6-1. The top seeds, Juan-Sebastien Cabal and Robert Farah, will be in action on Wednesday. They open with Marcelo Demoliner and Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Second Seeded Czechs Open With Win in St. Petersburg

Australian Open runners-up Lucie Hradecka and Andrea Hlavackova continued their strong play to open in the women's doubles draw at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy. The second seeded Czechs worked past Xenia Knoll and Demi Schuurs 6-4, 7-6 (5). Hradecka-Hlavackova fell behind a break in both sets, but battled back both times. In the opening set, they scored two breaks of Knoll-Schuurs after being broken. The second set, they came back to even the match with a break and forced the set to a tiebreak. The Czechs will battle Valentyna Ivakhnenko and Lidziya Marozava in the next round.

First Round St.Petersburg Results

Vesnina-Kasatkina def. Cibulkova-Bukhanko 6-0, 6-1

Ivakhnenko-Marozava def. Savchuk-Panova 3-6, 6-1, 13-11