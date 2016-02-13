ATP Delray Beach Open Preview

2012 champion Kevin Anderson leads a field filled with American talent. Defending champion Ivo Karlovic is also in the draw. Bernard Tomic and Grigor Dimitrov are some of the other big names scheduled to participate, along with the long awaited return of Juan Martin Del Potro.

Tournament history

This is the second American tournament to take place this season, following up on last week's Memphis Open. The tournament will be held in Delray Beach in the heart of Florida and will be played on hard courts. The event was originally held in Coral Springs, Florida before moving to Delray Beach in 1999. American and former world number four Todd Martin was the first ever winner back in 1993.

First Quarter

This quarter is dominated by the Americans with number one seed Kevin Anderson leading the pack. This quarter includes Austin Krajicek who will play Anderson in the opening round. Seventh seed Donald Young will face Mikhail Kukushkin and rising American Taylor Fritz, who received a special exemption, will battle against wild card compatriot Tim Smyczek. Sam Querrey faces off against Thiemo de Bakker. Anderson should face the winner of Querrey and De Bakker, while Donald Young likely will face either Fritz or Smyczek. Expect Kevin Anderson to come through unscathed, but don't be surprised if Donald Young falls early.

Quarterfinal Predictions: Anderson - Kukushkin

Semifinalist: Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson (Photo: AP/J Pat Carter)

Second Quarter

Former champion and number three seed Ivo Karlovic headlines this quarter with Jeremy Chardy at the bottom. Juan Martin Del Potro will be making his return to tour after a lengthy injury layoff. He faces unseeded American Denis Kudla. Ivo Karlovic will play a qualifier in his opening match, while Chardy has Ebden to open. Other match-ups include American Noah Rubin up against big serving Aussie Sam Groth. All eyes will be on Del Potro to see how he does, but don't expect him to make a big run this week. Karlovic will face Del Potro or Denis Kudla in the next round. Chardy has Rubin or Groth. Ivo Karlovic should progress from this quarter, but Chardy will likely struggle. Don't be startled if Noah Rubin makes a good run.

Querterfinals: Karlovic - Groth

Semifinalist: Ivo Karlovic

Ivo Karlovic: Photo: (El Nuevo Herlaod/Pedro Portal)

Third Quarter

Grigor Dimitrov, who has had a poor start to the 2016 season, headlines this quarter. He makes his debut with 8th seed Adrian Mannarino also in this part of the draw. Dimitrov opens against Dudi Sela with Mannarino facing Malek Jaziri. Damir Dzumhur faces Ricardas Berankis and the winner will likely face Dimitrov in round two, so expect Grigor and Mannarino to come through this quarter.

Quarterfinals: Dimitrov - Mannarino

Semifinalist: Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov (Photo: Getty Images)

Fourth Quarter

Second seed Bernard Tomic and sixth seed American Steve Johnson headline this quarter. This quarter is the most open of all of the quarters this week. Bernard Tomic faces off against Rajeev Ram, while Johnson faces John Millman. Millman has had a good start to the 2016 season, making the third round of the Australian Open. Other matches include Benjamin Becker against a qualifier and Marcel Granollers against Illya Marchenko, a semifinalist in Qatar at the start of the year.

Tomic faces the winner of the Granollers-Marchenko clash and Johnson will face either Becker or a qualifier. If Bernard Tomic performs inconsistently, then he could find himself out of the draw early on. An inspred Tomic could go very far in this tournament. It will be hard to predict who will make it through this quarter, which makes it so intriguing.

Quarterfinals: Johnson - Ram

Semifinalist: Steve Johnson

Steve Johnson: (Photo: Getty Images)

Predictions

Semifinals: Anderson def. Karlovic, Dimitrov def. Johnson

Final: Anderson def. Dimitrov