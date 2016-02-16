Technical Tuesday: Djokovic’s Devastating Double-hander

For the last four decades, there have been long debates about the best shots in tennis. Every player needs a specific weapon in order to be successful but in the case of world number one Novak Djokovic, his game is so incredibly balanced that everything he hits turns into a weapon. However, his backhand is arguably his most devestating stroke and one of the best backhands of all-time for a number of reasons: the simplicity of the stroke is astoundingly effective, his technique is picture perfect, and he has the unique ability to hit his double-hander with a lot of variety, unlike the majority of the ATP that dominate off the ground with their massive forehands. While Djokovic can dominate just as well with his forehand, his backhand is undoubtedly his more solid wing off the ground, and tends to be more solid when defending or under pressure.

A Breakdown of Djokovic’s Famous Backhand

Technically speaking, Djokovic’s backhand is extraordinarily simple yet astoundingly effective. It all starts with his early preparation -- immediately after the split step, Djokovic takes his racquet back, which consequently allows him to move his upper body synchronously, which is often referred to as a unit turn. As he takes his racquet back, the Serb automatically keeps his racquet head up, which is extremely important because he can utilize the momentum of the swing once he drops the racquet to hit a lethal combination of pace, depth and topspin. This early preparation is especially important as it allows Djokovic to position his feet in an adequate position to strike the ball, while allowing him to take his full backswing without feeling rushed or hitting the ball too close or too far away from his body.

Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images AsiaPac

After take back, Djokovic drops his racquet head significantly in order to generate topspin. In doing so, he is able to bend his knees and position himself more-or-less under the ball, allowing him to swing from low to high, but in a very relaxed, smooth and fluid manner.

As he approaches contact, Djokovic shifts his body weight from his back foot to his front foot, which gives him the forward momentum required to generate an incredible amount of power. As he does this, the current world number one twists his shoulders and hips, which ensures he has forward momentum going into the shot.

As he follows through with his racquet over his right shoulder, Djokovic stays incredibly balanced, with his body weight more-or-less equal on both feet. The most common mistake amateurs make on their backhand (and often times on their forehand as well) is how they don’t always commit to or finish the shot, whether it’d be as simple as leaning backwards or not completing the full follow through. Djokovic, on the other hand, is a perfect example of what one must do in order to have a strong backhand.

Finally, as Djokovic completes his follow through, yours truly would like you to notice how the world number one does an exceptional job of keeping his head down through the point of contact. In doing so, Djokovic is able to hit with more precision as pulling your head tends to force you to hit the ball down or with little control, consequently reducing the number of unforced errors on his stronger wing.

Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac

Why Djokovic’s Backhand Is so Effective

Djokovic’s backhand is extremely effective for a number of reasons. Firstly, the world number one has incredible efficiency with the stroke as a whole, expending little energy to get himself into position before the point of contact. As he makes contact, Djokovic is able to generate a deadly combination of power, depth and topspin which forces his opponents to return the ball behind the baseline and sometimes even at shoulder level. Moreover, Djokovic is equally comfortable hitting his backhand down the line as he is with his backhand cross court, which allows him to redirect pace in the opposite direction when his opponents least expect it. The world number one is capable of hitting with a lot of variety too, often using the backhand slice or drop shot to keep his opponents honest.

In addition, the Serb’s backhand is so effective because it very rarely breaks down, regardless of the circumstances or his court positioning, and he has the unique ability to turn defence into offence with a single shot, something all the top players are able to do so well.

What do you think are some of the reasons why Djokovic's backhand is so effective?