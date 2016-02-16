Technical Tuesday: Djokovic’s Devastating Double-hander

For the last four decades, there have been long debates about the best shots in tennis. Every player needs a specific weapon in order to be successful but in the case of world number one Novak Djokovic, his game is so incredibly balanced that everything he hits turns into a weapon. However, his backhand is arguably his most devestating stroke and one of the best backhands of all-time for a number of reasons: the simplicity of the stroke is astoundingly effective, his technique is picture perfect, and he has the unique ability to hit his double-hander with a lot of variety, unlike the majority of the ATP that dominate off the ground with their massive forehands. While Djokovic can dominate just as well with his forehand, his backhand is undoubtedly his more solid wing off the ground, and tends to be more solid when defending or under pressure.

A Breakdown of Djokovic’s Famous Backhand

Technically speaking, Djokovic’s backhand is extraordinarily simple yet astoundingly effective. It all starts with his early preparation -- immediately after the split step, Djokovic takes his racquet back, which consequently allows him to move his upper body synchronously, which is often referred to as a unit turn. As he takes his racquet back, the Serb automatically keeps his racquet head up, which is extremely important because he can utilize the momentum of the swing once he drops the racquet to hit a lethal combination of pace, depth and topspin. This early preparation is especially important as it allows Djokovic to position his feet in an adequate position to strike the ball, while allowing him to take his full backswing without feeling rushed or hitting the ball too close or too far away from his body.

Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images AsiaPac
After take back, Djokovic drops his racquet head significantly in order to generate topspin. In doing so, he is able to bend his knees and position himself more-or-less under the ball, allowing him to swing from low to high, but in a very relaxed, smooth and fluid manner.

As he approaches contact, Djokovic shifts his body weight from his back foot to his front foot, which gives him the forward momentum required to generate an incredible amount of power. As he does this, the current world number one twists his shoulders and hips, which ensures he has forward momentum going into the shot.