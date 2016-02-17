Gustavo Kuerten Speaks On The Big Three At The Rio Open

Three-time French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten was interviewed at the Rio Open recently. Kuerten, a Brazilian born in Florianopolis, is a former world number one and spoke about tennis’ three most-decorated players of the Golden Era, and potentially of all-time, when it’s all said and done.

Kuerten on Djokovic

The Brazilian spoke very highly of world number one Novak Djokovic. The Serb has made five straight Grand Slam finals, winning four of them. The only title he missed out on was the French Open, thanks to an inspired performance by Stan Wawrinka in the final. Kuerten said that the Serb can threaten Roger Federer’s record of most Grand Slams and can become one of the greatest ever.

Here’s what he said, “He is at a level above all the other players. The only one, who could make it easy is Federer, but Nadal was better on clay. It's impressive to see the level he's reached and his capacity of evolution. The US Open was the tournament that left me amazed, he did not play well and won a Grand Slam. The guy is scary. In the next two years, he will have a big chance to get close to Federer's Grand Slams' record, and could become one of the greatest (players) in history. Winning is complicated. The only vulnerable shot he has is the forehand, like in the match against Simon. There is a space, even if little, for players to try, but in Slams, in five sets, it is difficult.”

Kuerten on Nadal

Albeit, what he said on Nadal was much shorter, Kuerten still had many positives to say about the former world number one. He said to expect the impossible, but knows Nadal has it in himself to find a way to win, “We have to expect everything from someone like him. In 2013, he came back from an injury and became the world no. 1. We have to expect the impossible from Nadal. The main problem is confidence, he felt unbeatable on the court before. But he has it in his blood, he is determined to win.”

Nadal ready to hit a forehand in Rio. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Kuerten on Federer

Finally, Kuerten spoke on the 17-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. He said in his list of greatest players of all-time, Federer would be amongst one of the top. However, he also added that it’s tough to compare eras. “I have to choose the best 10 players in the history, he will be there. In the top five, three, two, he will be there as well; he has to be there. It's difficult to say who is the best player of all time, because it's unfair to make a comparison, “But he is the guy who will always be considered as one of the biggest players. He is a spectacular person, with a special charisma for tennis, and with a unique kindness. He played in the same era as me!”