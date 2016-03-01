Jarkko Nieminen Comes Out Of Retirement For Davis Cup Match Against Zimbabwe

Jarkko Nieminen has come out of retirement to play for Finland in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Zimbabwe in Kittila.

Retirement

Jarkko Nieminen, decided it was time to call it quits on an amazing career that has seen him win two ATP titles and reach three Grand Slam quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open. He also finished runner-up on 11 occasions. He played his last event in Stockholm, Sweden, losing to Nicolas Almagro of Spain, and bid farewell on November 9 in Hartwall Arena in Helsinki against Roger Federer, losing that match in two tiebreaks. After the match, Jarkko said that he was very happy to finish his career on his own terms, healthy and still being able to play some good tennis. Nieminen reached a career high of 13 in July 2006 and reached 400 wins in the 2015 season.

Comeback

Now just 3 months into retirement, Nieminen has agreed to come back and play Davis Cup infront of his own fans against Zimbabwe in Kittila, starting Friday. With Jarkko in the team, they will be clear favourites to move onto the next round. The tie will be played on an indoor hard court in Finalnad, Kittila Urheiluhalli, on fast Acrylic surface that will suit the home team perfectly. Zimbabwe have only been able to field 3 players for this tie, led by their best player Takanyi Garanganga and two others who have poor rankings. Nieminen will play for his country for the 34th time in his career, being in the team every year since 1999. He has so far participated in 85 Davis Cup matches winning 59 of them (45-11 in singles). He will be joined by veteran doubles specialist Henri Kontinen, Harri Hellovaara and promising 19-year old Eero Vasa, born in 1997 and will be looking to make his debut for his country in Davis Cup action.