WTA Kuala Lumpur: Quarterfinals Recap

Elina Svitolina had to play three sets but eventually powered her way to the semifinals. Eugenie Bouchard also moves on after a straight sets win. Naomi Broady booked her place in the semifinals after outlasting Sabine Lisicki in three tight sets as Lin Zhu completes the semifinal lineup winning the Chinese affair.

Match Of The Day As Broady Outlasts Lisicki In Three Sets

It was already 10 PM local time by the time Broady and Lisicki took to court for the last quarterfinals match of the day. It was a cat and mouse first set as they broke each other twice before it went to a tiebreak. In a battle of the big servers, it was Broady who hits six aces to Lisicki's one in the first set as she edges to take it 7-6(4).

Broady has to fight till the end | Photo courtesy of: Stanley Chou/Getty Images

Lisicki came firing back in the second set winning it 6-1. The third set was a close contest once again. The set went on serves until Lisicki got the breakthrough to serve for the match at 5-4. Broady stepped it up to break right back for 5-5. The Brit continued with the momentum and breaks one more time to down Lisicki 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-5.

Bouchard Yet To Drop A Set As She Cruises To The Semifinals

Bouchard cruises to semifinals | Photo courtesy of: Alexandra Radu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Canadian was up against Cagla Buyukakcay who has had a decent run thus far. It was looking pretty one-sided as Bouchard raced to take the first set 6-1. At the first changeover at 2-1 in the second set, Bouchard looked unwell as she called for a medical timeout. She however carried on with the match and found herself serving for the set at 5-2. The Turk though, had one more say as she broke the Canadian and reduced the lead to 4-5. Bouchard however, does not waste her second chance to serve it out as she completes a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Svitolina Overcomes A Slow Start To Power Through

3 sets not a problem for Svitolina | Photo courtesy of: Stanley Chou/Getty Images

Svitolina encountered Kristina Kucova in her quarterfinal match. The Serb got off to a brilliant start facing zero break points on her way to clinch the first set 6-1. The Ukrainian regrouped after that slow start and won the next two sets in commanding fashion as she stormed to the semifinals with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 scoreline.

Zhu Wins Chinese Affair Comfortably

Zhu enters her first semifinal of the year | Photo courtesy of: Stanley Chou/Getty Images

Zhu went up against compatriot Qiang Wang with both women vying to reach their first semifinal of the year. Wang leads their encounter 2-0. Zhu took the first set 6-3 fending off break points to hold onto all her service games. The second set got tighter but one break was all Zhu needed as she advances to her first semifinals of the year with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Semifinal Lineup

Second seed Svitolina sets up a clash with 190th ranked Zhu. The second semifinal sees a blockbuster matchup between Bouchard and Broady.