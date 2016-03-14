ATP Challenger Roundup: Andrey Golubev Saves Four Match Points To Win Jonkoping Title; Facundo Bagnis Regains Santiago Title
Jonkoping tournament director (left), Andrey Golubev (middle), Karen Khachanov (right) receiving awards during trophy ceremony. (Photo Courtesy of: TennisworldUSA)

The ATP Challenger Tour had an action packed week which spanned four different tournaments on four different continents. Tournaments were located in Puebla, Santiago, Zhuhai, and Jonkoping. Each site held competitive fields in singles and doubles. Some saw seeds crash out early while others saw the favorites take home the title.

Santiago, Chile

It was no surprise at the Cachantun Cup in Santiago that top seed Facundo Bagnis took home the title. The Argentinean has been on a roll as he has found his way back into the top 100 while claiming his third challenger title of the year and eighth overall. In the final Bagnis defeated third seeded Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3. It was not an easy match as Bagnis had to claw his way back in after losing a tough first set. The Argentinean came into the final in easy fashion as he dispatched four opponents in a row, all in straight sets. It proved to help him in the final as he had the fitness to make a proper come back while breaking Dutra Silva's rhythm. The Cachantun Cup has become one of Bagnis' favorite places as he defended his title from 2015 and also won in 2013.

In doubles top seeds Julio Peralta/Hans Podlipnik-Castillo took out second seeds Bagnis/Maximo Gonzalez 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-5. It was a final featuring an all Chilean team and an all Argentinean team. High quality doubles was shown as the match tie break ultimately decided matters.

Podlipnik-Castillo/Peralta in action during doubles final. (Photo credit: redsport.cl)
Jonkoping, Sweden

Hands down the most excited tournament of the week was at the RC Hotel Open in Jonkoping, Sweden. It was the first time the Challenger tour returned to Sweden in 20 years. In one of the best finals of the year veteran Andrey Golubev took out Next Generation star Karen Khachanov 6-7(9), 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in an astonishing two hours and 44 minutes. Golubev dug extremely deep by saving four match points in the second set at 5-6. With no separation between the two players the entire match, the Kazakh was able to escape the title in the third set tie break. The Russian teen who was at a career high of 145 in the world was unable to make the most of his chances but Golubev pushed him and really stayed tough in the close moments.

Golubev shared his thoughts post-match, “I’m happy to win, but a little bit tired. The match was strange. The first set I should have won, then in the second I had more chances in the beginning and then he had much more chances. He was serving for the match, had match points in the second set and in the third set again. It was up and down. I’m happy that I won.

“Just play in that moment (on the four match points saved). I had some bad luck with the net on break point and I was going a little bit crazy. But in tennis that can happen, so it’s an unbelievable sport for that. Maybe he got tense.”

Here are highlights from the final: