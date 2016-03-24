ATP Miami: Juan Martin Del Potro Defeats Compatriot Guido Pella In Straight Sets

The last match on stadium court saw Juan Martin del Potro go up against his compatriot Guido Pella for the rights to meet Roger Federer in the next round. Del Potro took advantage of a slow start by Pella to take the first set without dropping a game. As Pella settled into the match, the second set was decided by a tiebreak which del Potro eventually closed out for a 6-0, 7-6(4) win.

Sluggish Pella Made To Pay As Del Potro Races Through

It was a sluggish start to the match by Pella. The 39th ranked Argentinean looked out of sorts against a fully firing del Potro. After holding his first service game, del Potro unleashed a couple of forehands to get an immediate break for 2-0. The 2009 Miami finalist was made to work to fend off two break attempts in the next game to maintain his grasp in the match for 3-0.

Pella has a sluggish start | Photo courtesy of: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

That looked to be the only positive response from Pella as he was in trouble once again handing del Potro with three break points. Pella failed to hang on and soon found himself 5-0 down. Del Potro was a man on a mission to complete the set as soon as possible, and his pressure paid off as even the fight put up by Pella in the sixth game could not prevent del Potro from clinching the first set 6-0 in under half an hour.

Tighter Affair As Pella Looks To Get Back In The Match But Del Potro Closes The Door

Pella upped his level considerably from the first set as he finally got on the board at 1-1. Both players were holding their serves with ease as neither is unable to make a breakthrough. Del Potro went up 5-4 ahead on serves to put the pressure on Pella. The pressure almost got to the world number 39 as he faced match point on his serve. Del Potro though was unable to capitalize as Pella kept himself in the match. The set eventually went to a decider with both players keeping serve.

In the tiebreak, Pella was first to lose serve as del Potro went up 2-1 ahead. Del Potro looked sharp and in control but gave the mini break away however still had the lead 5-4 on serves. Pella though was unable to level as he dropped his serve handing del Potro with his second match point. The 2009 Miami semifinalist grabbed it this time going on to complete a straight sets victory in an hour and 29 minutes.

del Potro meets Federer next in the second round | Photo courtesy of: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Del Potro next faces world number three, Roger Federer, who is set to play his first tournament after an injury suffered at the Australian Open.

Match Numbers

Del Potro was efficient in his serve getting in 72 percent of first serves and winning 87 percent of them. Pella on the other hand got in 67 percent of his first serves and won just 57 percent of them.

Both hit 16 winners with Pella just edging in the error count at 24 compared to del Potro’s 22.

It was del Potro who was creating more chances on Pella’s serve converting three of the nine opportunities. Pella only had two chances to break both coming in the first set which he failed to capitalize.