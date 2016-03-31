ATP Miami: David Goffin Defeats Gilles Simon In Three Sets, Reaches Semifinal

David Goffin has now made back to back semifinals in Indian Wells and Miami after defeating Frenchman Gilles Simon 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and 57 minutes.

Simon Takes Opening Set

The match got underway with two holds of serves. In the third game of the opening set, Gilles Simon had to save three breaks points as he struggled to hold. He finally held to move in front. With Goffin serving, Simon had break points chances at 15-40, but the Belgian saved one and on the second break point, Simon took advantage and went 1-3 up. He then consolidated to go 4-1 up on the world number 15.

Both players held from then on in and at 3-5, the Frenchman saved set point for the first time at 0-40. David Goffin dug in and managed to save 3 set points, then had the chance to break the world number 19. Gilles Simon saved break point and then set up a break point of his own, but once again, Simon failed to close out the set. Goffin had his second break point of the game and again, Simon stopped the Belgian from getting back on serve. On the fifth set point, Simon finally took one of his chances and broke to take the first set.

Gilles Simon plays a forehand shot to David Goffin in their quarterfinal match (Photo:Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Goffin Levels

Goffin and Simon held their opening service games for 1-1. With the set at 2-1, David Goffin had his first break point of the set and broke at the first time of asking, but he couldn't consolidate as Simon broke in a lengthy game. At 3-2, Simon faultered and the 25-year old broke to go 4-2 up. He held his serve and went within a game of the set. The 30-year-old Frenchman couldn't hold serve in a long game and Goffin had chances to close the game out. The Frenchman hit a return shot over the baseline and the BNP Paribas Open semifinalist levelled at one set a piece.

Goffin Races Away To Take Match

The momentum coming into this set was with the Belgian, and therefore he held for 1-0. In the next game, Goffin took his chance and broke at 40-30 and consolidated in the upcoming game to take control at 3-0. Simon finally got on the board in the final set for 3-1. Both players held serve and in the sixth game on his second break point, Goffin broke and had the chance to serve it out to make it back to back Masters semifinals.

The 25-year old served it out at 40-15 to book his spot in the semifinal of the Miami Open. The Belgian will play Novak Djokovic in the next match after he defeated Dominic Thiem in straight sets.

David Goffin shakes hands at the net after his three set victory against Gilles Simon in their quarter final match during the Miami Open (Photo:Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Match Stats

David Goffin served nine aces and three double-faults He won 69 percent of first serves and 64 percent on his second. The Belgian saved one of three break points and managed to break five out of twelve times. He won 55 percent of the total points.

Gilles Simon served three aces and one double-fault. He was successful on first serves winning 60 percent total point, but struggled on second serve, winnig only 44 percent points. The Frenchman saved 58 percent total points and broke two out of three times (66 percent). He won 44 percent of the total points throughout the match.