Eugenie Bouchard Working With Former Coach Nick Saviano In Charleston

Eugenie Bouchard will be reuniting with a familiar face this week at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston. It has been announced that the Canadian young gun’s former coach Nick Saviano will be rejoining her team for at least this tournament. Saviano will be taking the place of Bouchard’s full time coach Thomas Hogstedt, who has not made the trip to Charleston.

Surprise Reunion

Saviano was Bouchard’s coach for eight years, leading the Montreal-native into the top ten on the WTA tour. The former American pro was Bouchard’s coach when she had her break out in 2014, reaching three straight major semifinals, including the final of Wimbledon. The Canadian seemed well on her way to the top of the women’s game under Saviano’s guidance

Saviano encourages Bouchard during her first round loss at the 2014 Rogers Cup. Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

However, the pair suddenly split in November 2014, and Bouchard seemed to suffer more. She had a nightmare 2015 season, which saw her ranking sink to the edge of the top 50 and struggle to win matches throughout the season. Meanwhile, Saviano had been coaching Sloane Stephens and has helped the American improve her game and return to contender status, before the pair split during the offseason.

The reunion comes as a surprise as Bouchard currently has a coach and has been doing well under Hogstedt. The pair also seemed to have a fairly tense relationship before their split, as arguments between the pair were common and well known.

Looking for More

That being said, as Bouchard continues her slow progress back towards the top of the women’s game, a familiar voice who has helped her succeed in the past could be exactly the young Canadian needs. For all their relationship was weakening by the end, Saviano definitely has an understanding of how Bouchard works and how to help her. The Canadian has not played at the same level since splitting with Saviano.

Eugenie Bouchard during her finals run in Hobart in January. Photo: Getty Images

2016 has already been a massive improvement for Bouchard. The Canadian has reached two finals and has won more matches in the first three months of the season than she won in all of 2015 (15 to 12).

There is no word as of yet whether or not this is a permanent arrangement, or what Hogstedt’s future is with Bouchard. All that is confirmed is that Saviano will be working with Bouchard this week in Charleston. She will kick off her campaign against Alexandra Dulgheru, with a potential match-up with second seed Belinda Bencic looming in the third round.