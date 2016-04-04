John Isner Splits With Coach Justin Gimelstob

American number one John Isner and his coach Justin Gimelstob have announced they are ending their partnership together after 15 months.

Isner, Gimelstob Part Ways

On his website, Gimelstob released a statement: “After an incredibly enjoyable year and a half coaching one the best talents in the sport, John and I have decided to end our professional relationship. I’m very proud of what John has accomplished and I wish him the best moving forward. I have every confidence John’s best tennis is ahead of him and he will achieve great things the rest of his career.”

“Unfortunately, I am experiencing some very challenging times in my personal life and thus need to prioritize quality time with my son, along with focusing on my responsibilities with the ATP World Tour and Tennis Channel. I will always be thankful for the opportunity to coach such an accomplished player, but more importantly such a quality person. John has an incredible team and support system around him, and being a part of that special group will be amongst what I will miss most. I wish John all the best, and look forward to cheering him on and supporting him for years to come.”

Isner also commented on the news: “I am disappointed to no longer be working with Justin, but fully understand his decision and his need to spend as much time with Brandon as possible. I am very appreciative of all his help and know I am a much better tennis player in every way after the time we have spent together. I will always be thankful for Justin’s guidance and unmatched knowledge and enthusiasm for the game. I know we will remain close friends and I will always count on his support throughout the remainder of my career.”

Justin Gimelstob watching John Isner serve during the 2016 Australian Open/Photo: Ben Soloman

The two began working together in December of 2014. Under Gimelstob's guidance, Isner won the tournament in Atlanta and was runner-up to Kei Nishikori in Washington D.C., as well as equalling his career-best results at Wimbledon last year and the Australian Open this year.