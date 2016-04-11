Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

With the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters underway, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during Media day on Sunday gave some very interesting thoughts about the World number one, Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who are at different points in their careers.

Tsonga on Djokovic

When asked about Djokovic, this is what the Frenchman said: "To me he is an extraterrestrial. What he can do is exceptional. I see how I practice, how others practice and everyone knows it's very tough. There is much competition. He crushes it with serenity and facility. He is amazing. When you see all the effort it's required, he certainly does more than others and it's beautiful. It's a combination of everything. It's impressive and annoying because we would like to lift the trophy too. For us the goal is to search things we have not found, we all inspire to be like him."

Novak Djokovic in practice as he warms up for Monte-Carlo Masters (Photo: Valerio Pennicino)

Tsonga has only won two of his last 15 meetings with Djokovic, which included a thrilling quarterfinal loss in Indian Wells. The World number nine could have the chance to face Djokovic in Monte-Carlo, should he progress he will face the 11-time Grand Slam winner in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Serb, who has been in scintillating form of late is bidding to defend his Monte-Carlo title and heads into the European clay-court season with the momentum to continue his winning ways after making a historic run at the Miami Open.

Tsonga on Nadal

The 29-year old was then asked about Nadal's currently situation and if he could be at a very good level and the Frenchman had this to say. "I can't say it. They told me that Roger was too old. I have always been saying that these guys are champions, with huge abilities. It's difficult to say that a player will not be at the top especially when you keep hoping. Rafa, I have always dreamt of having his career, he won Roland Garros for a decade. I do not ask myself the question of knowing if he is going to be good or not! I tell myself that his life is at the top, he is happy, with a family and many friends that love him."

Nadal, since his 2014 Roland Garros win, has been on the downswing. The 29-year old dropped out of the top five in 2015 for the first time since 2005 after his Madrid Open loss to Andy Murray in the final. The Spaniard went on to lose against the Serb in the quarterfinal at the Roland Garros, before losing at the US Open to Fabio Fognini and the 2016 Australian Open to compatriot Fernando Verdasco.