VAVEL USA Exclusive: Interview with Gail “The Legend” Falkenberg
Gail Falkenberg preparing to return a serve. | Photo: Ian McCormick

It was a mild and quiet Sunday at the Pelham Racquet Club in Pelham, Alabama that seemingly redefined what is possible in professional tennis. A $25,000 stop on the ITF Pro Circuit, the Legacy Credit Union Women's $25,000 Pro Circuit Challenger plays host to one of the few professional tournaments played on green clay, a slightly faster version of the traditional European red clay.

While walking along the grounds of this pristine 20-clay court establishment, one might expect to see budding tennis players—most of them in their twenties and some in their late teens—grinding away on the green clay in an attempt to win precious ranking points, which can further elevate their ranking and gain them entry into higher-level events. Though this was the scene during the majority of first round qualifying matches, there was one match that stood out; one match won by a remarkable woman.

But this woman is no ordinary tennis player. She doesn’t have a coach, nor does she have a physiotherapist and agent following her around from tournament-to-tournament. She can’t hit very hard nor can she run very fast, but she tries to make up for it with her unique forehand slice and the occasional underhand serve – which poses more of a problem for opponents than one could ever imagine. But who is this woman? One might ask.

Gail Falkenberg prepares to serve. | Photo: Ian McCormick
Gail Falkenberg prepares to serve. | Photo: Ian McCormick

Meet Gail Falkenberg, a 69-year-old woman who recently broke a 32-match losing streak by winning her first professional tennis match since 1998.

Last Sunday, Falkenberg took to the court to play Rosalyn Small, a 22-year-old American. With the odds seemingly stacked against her, Falkenberg unexpectedly cruised to victory, utilizing her variety to devastating effect. “Winning on the pro circuit again was a main goal so I enjoyed every minute of it,” she said in an exclusive interview with VAVEL USA. “Ms. Small had trouble handling all my sidespin and backspin and underhanded serve.”