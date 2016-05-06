ATP Rome: Cilic, Del Potro among absentees

Several well known ATP players will not be in action at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the Masters 1000 event in Rome, which takes place next week.

Two of those absent will be former US Open champions Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro, who have withdrawn with injury.

Worrying times for Cilic and del Potro

More withdrawals for Cilic and del Potro are certainly not encouraging for their fans and those close to them in the build up to the French Open.

Cilic has not played on clay this season, also withdrawing from the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters and the Mutua Madrid Open due to a knee injury, and there will certainly be concerns about his chance at playing in Paris in just over two weeks, where he is defending fourth round points.

Meanwhile, del Potro has withdrawn with what has been described as a “wrist complaint”, linking it to the injury that has kept him out of most of the past two seasons. It seems that this is a precaution to protect his wrist, and many in the tennis world will be hoping this is the case.

Marin Cilic hasn't been in action since the US hard court swing (Getty/Matthew Stockman)

Other big names out

Several other big names are also not going to be in action in Rome.

Behind Cilic, the highest ranked players not in action will be John Isner and Gilles Simon. Both have decided to skip the tournament, resting before the second major of the year, which is particularly key for Simon, as he plays in front of his home crowd.

Also not entered are Marcos Baghdatis and Martin Klizan. Considering neither are injured, this a surprise considering both could potentially got themselves seeded for the French Open with a good run in the Italian capital.

Furthermore, veteran Tommy Haas has withdrawn. The German had originally used his Protected Ranking to gain entry, but has withdrawn due to injury issues.