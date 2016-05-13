Dominic Thiem joins list of top 30 players who will be skipping the Rio Olympics

Dominic Thiem has added himself to the list of players who will not be playing at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. After defeating Roger Federer in the third round of the Italian Open, the Austrian said that he will be playing in a tournament in Mexico so that means he won’t be playing in the Olympics. Thiem considers Grand Slams and Masters 1000s more important than the Olympics.

Growing List of Players Not Playing

Thiem is now one of four players who have announced they won’t be playing in the Olympics this summer. Bernard Tomic also announced today that he won’t be playing in the Olympics either. Despite warnings from the Australian Olympic Committee, the Australian looked destined to be headed to the Olympics due to his top 25 ranking and participation in Davis Cup play. Like Thiem, Tomic will be heading to Los Cabos to play in the Abierto Mexicano Los Cabos.

John Isner said he won’t be playing in the Olympics due to logistics and scheduling conflicts. The Rio Games begin on August 6th, the same day that the BB&T Atlanta Open ends. The American is a fan-favorite in Atlanta and losing him would be a blow to the tournament.

John Isner poses with trophy after defeating Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus during the BB&T Atlanta Open Final at Atlantic Station on August 2, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 2

Feliciano Lopez is the final top player who has declined to participate in the Rio Games. The Spaniard said that he wanted to focus on other events as his reason for turning down the Olympics.

The Olympics begin on August 6th and falls in the middle of the North American hard court season. After the Olympics and the tournament in Los Cabos ends, the Western & Southern Open begins in Cincinnati, the final Masters 1000 event before the US Open begins, With the Olympics not offering ranking points this year, it’s a chance for Thiem and company to gain some ground on players who will be in Rio.