The Genie problem: Why Angelique Kerber can't crack Eugenie Bouchard

There is a trend in tennis where most players have one opponent that, for some reason, they always seem to struggle with and just cannot seem to solve. The great Pete Sampras had a losing record against Richard Krajicek. Serena Williams has lost three matches in a row to Alizé Cornet, with all of those losses coming in the same year. For most of his career, Roger Federer struggled with a young Andy Murray, losing six of their first eight matches and trailing in their head-to-head until 2014.

Current women’s world number three and reigning Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber knows the feeling. While she is perhaps not the same calibre of champion as the players listed above, Kerber has found an opponent who, despite a massive difference in their experience, ranking, and general success, she cannot seem to figure out. That thorn in her side is 22-year-old Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

The losing streak

Since they first met in 2013, Kerber and Bouchard have played each other four times, with the Canadian winning the last three matches in a row and winning seven out of the ten sets that they’ve played. The German won their first meeting at the 2013 US Open when Bouchard was just nineteen and was still looking for any measure of success on the tour. Still Kerber’s massive advantage, she still needed three sets to put away the up-and-coming Canadian.

Bouchard waves to the crowd after defeating Kerber at the 2014 French Open. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
That was the last time Kerber had the answer to Bouchard. They next met nine months later at the French Open, and this time, it was a blowout in favour of the Canadian. Kerber only managed to win three games in the fourth round encounter. A month later, they met at yet another major, this time in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The German fared slightly better this time but still went down in straight sets to the eventual finalist.

When they took to the court last week in Rome, a lot had changed. Bouchard had struggled since that Wimbledon run and had fallen out of the top 40. Kerber, on the other hand, had become a major champion and was ranked number two in the world. She was the massive favourite to finally get over the hump and beat Bouchard. But it was business as usual in the early stages, as the Canadian raced ahead 6-1, 3-0. It seemed like Kerber was destined for another blowout loss to the Canadian. This time, she rallied to win the second set 7-5 and took a break lead of her own. It still was not enough, as Bouchard reclaimed the momentum, breaking back and eventually winning the set 7-5 and the match. Despite all her advantages and a late lead, Kerber still could not finish.

What is it about Bouchard?

When examined individually, Kerber’s struggles against Bouchard in their first three matches are somewhat understandable. In 2013, the Canadian was an unknown quantity and was on the upswing, so it makes sense that Kerber may not have been fully prepared for the US Open match and had to figure it out as the match progressed. When they met again in 2014, Bouchard was the player well and truly on the rise. She was in the midst of her breakout and went on to make deep runs at both those tournaments. Kerber’s losses in those two matches were not all that surprising and were forgivable.

Kerber hits a forehand during her loss to Bouchard in Rome. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
But this most recent loss in Rome is tougher to explain. Bouchard has had a bounce back year in 2016, but she’s hardly been successful. Kerber won a major and had a recent title on clay. She was seemingly playing her best tennis, and yet she fell behind a set and a double break, only winning one of the first ten games. And even when she battled back, to a break lead in the deciding set and had the momentum in her corner, she could not close the deal. This loss has raised questions about Kerber’s ability to beat Bouchard and implies that those first three losses were actually part of a trend rather than independent events.

The obvious question that must be asked now is what is it about Eugenie Bouchard that gives Kerber so much trouble. Why is that a player with so much more experience and playing at seemingly a much higher level cannot defeat this young, erratic opponent.

The skill match-up

Most tennis players have a specific style that they tend to struggle against. Roger Federer struggles against players who can hit the ball consistently with high top spin to his backhand. Lots of players struggle against opponents who hit a huge ball. Clearly Bouchard plays the style that gives Kerber trouble.

What Bouchard does to Kerber is that she keeps the German on the back heel, which is not a position she likes to be in. This is a match-up where the Canadian tends to be the player dictating. Kerber does well when she can draw errors, and while Bouchard certainly can be susceptible to making too many mistakes, she often is not willing to wait that long. The rallies in their matches tend to be short and that tends to favour the Canadian.