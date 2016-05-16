The Genie problem: Why Angelique Kerber can't crack Eugenie Bouchard

There is a trend in tennis where most players have one opponent that, for some reason, they always seem to struggle with and just cannot seem to solve. The great Pete Sampras had a losing record against Richard Krajicek. Serena Williams has lost three matches in a row to Alizé Cornet, with all of those losses coming in the same year. For most of his career, Roger Federer struggled with a young Andy Murray, losing six of their first eight matches and trailing in their head-to-head until 2014.

Current women’s world number three and reigning Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber knows the feeling. While she is perhaps not the same calibre of champion as the players listed above, Kerber has found an opponent who, despite a massive difference in their experience, ranking, and general success, she cannot seem to figure out. That thorn in her side is 22-year-old Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

The losing streak

Since they first met in 2013, Kerber and Bouchard have played each other four times, with the Canadian winning the last three matches in a row and winning seven out of the ten sets that they’ve played. The German won their first meeting at the 2013 US Open when Bouchard was just nineteen and was still looking for any measure of success on the tour. Still Kerber’s massive advantage, she still needed three sets to put away the up-and-coming Canadian.

Bouchard waves to the crowd after defeating Kerber at the 2014 French Open. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

That was the last time Kerber had the answer to Bouchard. They next met nine months later at the French Open, and this time, it was a blowout in favour of the Canadian. Kerber only managed to win three games in the fourth round encounter. A month later, they met at yet another major, this time in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The German fared slightly better this time but still went down in straight sets to the eventual finalist.

When they took to the court last week in Rome, a lot had changed. Bouchard had struggled since that Wimbledon run and had fallen out of the top 40. Kerber, on the other hand, had become a major champion and was ranked number two in the world. She was the massive favourite to finally get over the hump and beat Bouchard. But it was business as usual in the early stages, as the Canadian raced ahead 6-1, 3-0. It seemed like Kerber was destined for another blowout loss to the Canadian. This time, she rallied to win the second set 7-5 and took a break lead of her own. It still was not enough, as Bouchard reclaimed the momentum, breaking back and eventually winning the set 7-5 and the match. Despite all her advantages and a late lead, Kerber still could not finish.

What is it about Bouchard?

When examined individually, Kerber’s struggles against Bouchard in their first three matches are somewhat understandable. In 2013, the Canadian was an unknown quantity and was on the upswing, so it makes sense that Kerber may not have been fully prepared for the US Open match and had to figure it out as the match progressed. When they met again in 2014, Bouchard was the player well and truly on the rise. She was in the midst of her breakout and went on to make deep runs at both those tournaments. Kerber’s losses in those two matches were not all that surprising and were forgivable.

Kerber hits a forehand during her loss to Bouchard in Rome. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

But this most recent loss in Rome is tougher to explain. Bouchard has had a bounce back year in 2016, but she’s hardly been successful. Kerber won a major and had a recent title on clay. She was seemingly playing her best tennis, and yet she fell behind a set and a double break, only winning one of the first ten games. And even when she battled back, to a break lead in the deciding set and had the momentum in her corner, she could not close the deal. This loss has raised questions about Kerber’s ability to beat Bouchard and implies that those first three losses were actually part of a trend rather than independent events.

The obvious question that must be asked now is what is it about Eugenie Bouchard that gives Kerber so much trouble. Why is that a player with so much more experience and playing at seemingly a much higher level cannot defeat this young, erratic opponent.

The skill match-up

Most tennis players have a specific style that they tend to struggle against. Roger Federer struggles against players who can hit the ball consistently with high top spin to his backhand. Lots of players struggle against opponents who hit a huge ball. Clearly Bouchard plays the style that gives Kerber trouble.

What Bouchard does to Kerber is that she keeps the German on the back heel, which is not a position she likes to be in. This is a match-up where the Canadian tends to be the player dictating. Kerber does well when she can draw errors, and while Bouchard certainly can be susceptible to making too many mistakes, she often is not willing to wait that long. The rallies in their matches tend to be short and that tends to favour the Canadian.

On top of that, Bouchard usually dictates the rallies when these two play. Kerber tends to find herself scrambling behind the baseline while Bouchard drives her corner to corner. When she’s playing Bouchard, she tends to be stuck on defence she cannot seem to turn the tables on Bouchard. Often when she’s caught retrieving, she leaves shots either short or up the middle, which allows the Canadian to continue to control the rallies. Bouchard also has the ability to take the ball early and catch Kerber by surprise. The German struggles more than most when she gets wrong-footed or surprised and often finds herself not able to react in time.

In Bouchard’s first two wins over Kerber, she on form from the start and the German found herself stuck behind the baseline scrambling and guessing all match. Surprisingly, that did not really change in Rome when Kerber managed to win a set. Even when the momentum was seemingly with the world number three, Bouchard was still the player controlling the rallies. The difference was she was making more mistakes or not finishing points quickly, which allowed Kerber to turn the tables. She still needed help from the Canadian to get back in the match.

Bouchard’s in Kerber’s head

Another likely reason why Kerber struggles with the Canadian is, after three straight defeats, there might be a lack of self-belief. She has never had an easy time with Bouchard and has now lost three matches in a row to the youngster, twice in majors and once when she was the heavy favourite. At this point, when Kerber goes into a match with Bouchard, she may not have the belief that she can beat her.

Kerber appears upset at her press conference following her loss in Rome. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

This is not an uncommon phenomenon on both tours. At the moment, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic both have that massive mental advantage over the rest of their tours. Opponents often don’t go into those matches believing they can win. Especially after this disappointing loss in Rome, where she was so close to getting over that hump, Kerber struggles mentally against Bouchard because she does not necessarily believe that she can win.

What is it going to take?

Having a nemesis can do serious damage to your game as a whole. Kerber is going to need to find a solution to Bouchard or she risks the rest of her game suffering as Bouchard exposes serious weaknesses in the German’s game.

So how does Kerber beat Bouchard? Firstly, Bouchard is more than capable of beating herself. Had they faced last year when the Canadian was struggling, it’s more than likely that Kerber could have scored a victory. If they meet on a day when the Canadian can’t seem to find the court, the world number three could grab a win.

Kerber (right) and Bouchard shake hands after Bouchard's win at the 2014 French Open. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

But if Bouchard is at her best, it’s an uphill battle for Kerber. The key is she cannot let the Montreal-native dictate. Kerber does not necessarily have to be all-out aggressive, but whenever these two play, it’s Bouchard controlling the pattern of play. Kerber at minimum needs to prevent that from happening. Bouchard managed to cheat inside the baseline a lot in Rome. The German will need to keep her behind the baseline, where it’s tougher for her to be aggressive and will give Kerber more time to react.

These two women are at different stages in their careers. Bouchard is a player on the rise while Kerber is likely at the peak of her powers. As time progresses, it will likely only become tougher for the current world number three to find a solution to Bouchard, as the Canadian is likely to improve, while Kerber’s level will begin to drop.