French Open: Kyle Edmund discusses ankle injury, looks back on first-ever win at Roland Garros

World number 84 Kyle Edmund has arrived in Paris for the 2016 French Open following doubts about his fitness level following an ankle injury suffered only a few days ago in Nice at the 2016 Open de Nice Cote D'Azur.

The British number three spoke to the media in advance of his opening round match in Paris, where he will take on Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. He assured reporters that his ankle injury is fine, saying, “I’m absolutely fine with my movement. I’m moving 100% basically. It isn’t pain free, but it’s absolutely fine.”

Edmund opens tournament against Nikoloz Basilashvili

The 21-year-old British player will make his second main draw appearance this year in Paris. Last year, he qualified for the main draw and made it to the second round. This year, he was placed into the draw automatically because of his ranking. He takes on Basilashvili for the first time in his career. Edmund admitted that he doesn’t know too much about his opponent.

“I’ve never played him,” Edmund said. “I’ve practiced with him once. I’ve watched a few videos of him. I sort of know his game style from watching him here and there. He’s aggressive. He hits the ball very hard and flat, it’s a powerful shot. He’s obviously on good form, won a lot of matches recently. Whoever you play in the main draw, you’re going to have to play well to win. Last week, I felt I was playing well before I went over on my ankle, so I feel good within myself. I’m looking forward to it.”

Edmund slices a backhand during his loss to Novak Djokovic at the 2016 Miami Open. Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Edmund looks back on his first-ever Grand Slam victory

Last year, Edmund made history in Paris, claiming his first Grand Slam main draw victory, defeating Stephane Robert of France in five exhilarating sets. Looking back one year later, Edmund knows that he has gained invaluable experience since that first win in Paris.

“It was a great moment in my career, winning my first five-set match,” Edmund said. “I remember the match. It was a lot of emotion. Especially with the crowd, it was almost like the quick support was for him, so it was nice that I was always battling. It was a nice feeling when you get through those types of matches."

"Coming back, whenever I play a tournament, I always think back to what happened last time, you think of memories, and how you played, the experience I got. I’ve always played pretty well here. It’s good to be back.”

Clay has always been Edmund's favorite surface

Mainly every tennis player on the ATP World Tour and in the WTA have a favorite surface; it’s inevitable. For Edmund, that surface is clay, as he is comfortable and feels that his game is set up well for it.

“I think it sort of always has been, to be honest," Edmund said. "I’ve always felt comfortable on it and I’ve liked it, the way my game is set up for it. I think as well a hard court, it’s the majority of the tour these days, so it’s important to play well on that."

"I thought I’ve been getting better and I’ve had good results in it and I’ve had some not good results early on, so I’ve felt like my game is getting better on the hard [courts]. Grass is a bit different on the grass, as it isn’t as long, but it always nice to do well on the grass, especially in Britain.”

The 21-year-old will look for his second win at Roland Garros tomorrow, May 22nd, as he takes on Basilashvili on Court 6.