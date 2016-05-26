French Open: Timea Bacsinszky holds off Eugenie Bouchard for narrow victory

Timea Bacsinszky was forced to overcome an early charge from Eugenie Bouchard, the but the 2015 semifinalist eventually emerged victorious 6-4, 6-4 to reach the third round of the French Open. The Swiss overcame a slow start and a furious comeback from her opponent to narrowly edge the 2014 finalist in and hour and 24 minutes.

Bacsinszky roars back to take opening set

Both women put pressure on their opponents serve in the early games, but it was the young gun who got the first opportunity to break. Bouchard got off to the dream start, converting her first break point courtesy of a Bacsinszky unforced error in the second game for an early 2-0 lead. The Canadian was finding her range quickly and consolidated the break for 3-0. Facing an early deficit, Bacsinszky upped her game. After a hold to love, she brought up a break point on the Canadian’s serve. But she hit her return into the net and Bouchard went on to hold.

Bacsinszky crushes one of her big backhands during the win. Photo: Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

An error-filled game two games letter gave the Swiss double break point, and this time, some big hitting drew and error and Bacsinszky broke back. With the momentum gone, errors started to creep into Bouchard’s game and Bacsinszky ripped a backhand winner on break point in the ninth game to break for a 5-4 lead. The Swiss wasted no time holding to close out the set, drawing a return error to reel off her fifth consecutive game.

Bouchard comeback falls short as Bacsinszky hangs on

The momentum carried over to the second set, with Bacsinszky breaking to love in the opening game of the second set. Bouchard lost the first six points of the set before ripping a backhand winner in the second game, although Bacsinszky still held with ease. The Swiss then broke again to 15 with some huge hitting for a double break lead. Bouchard started to push back in the next game, but the eighth seed still held for a 4-0 lead.

Things continued to go from bad to worse for the Canadian, as she fell behind 15-40 in the fifth game and drove a shot long to gift Bacsinszky a chance to serve for the match. But the Swiss would blink and Bouchard ended her opponent’s run of ten straight games with a forehand winner to reclaim the first break. Bacsinszky reached match point on the Canadian’s serve in the final game, but could not convert and Bouchard held.

Bouchard tees up a forehand during the second round loss. Photo: Emine Urer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 1

As Bacsinszky served for the match again, the momentum seemed to be swinging to the Canadian as the Swiss started to make some mistakes. Once again, Bouchard reached break point. It would take five chances, but eventually, the young gun broke to continue the comeback. She held to love to force her opponent to serve for the match for a third time. Again, the Swiss struggled and found herself down double break point. But she was up to the challenge, saving both and bringing up match point. She finally closed out the match when Bouchard drove her return long.

By the numbers

Bacsinszky’s primary tactic in this match was to attack the Bouchard serve, and the numbers showed it, as the Canadian only won 50 percent of her first serve points and 47 percent of her second serve points. The women were dead even with 23 unforced errors each. But Bacsinszky held a serious edge in the winner department, hitting 22 to Bouchard’s 14.

Bacsinszky will play Pauline Parmentier in the third round.