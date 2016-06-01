French Open: Tomas Berdych steamrolls David Ferrer to reach quarterfinals

It took two hours and 12 minutes for Czech number one Tomas Berdych to see off David Ferrer today to secure his 125th major win. This is the third time he has made the Roland Garros quarterfinals in his career, and he did so today with some solid tennis, beating his opponent 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 despite being stopped yesterday by a massive rain delay.

Berdych Wins Disrupted Set With Ease

Three games were played on Tuesday without a break of serve before the players were called off due to the rain with the match being postponed to the next day. After play resumed today, Berdych seemed more than ready to capitalize and broke Ferrer immediately to take a 3-2 lead. He was able to consolidate the break with a comfortable hold in the next game. Ferrer was only able to hold serve one more time as Berdych broke the Spaniard again for the set in the ninth game.

A key factor in this set was Berdych's serve as he made sure to not give away a single break point opportunity to his opponent. On the flipside, he had eight break point opportunities himself, out of which he capitalized on three. Moreover, Berdych managed to put fifteen out of his twenty serves in as first serves, and lost only two of these fifteen points.

David Ferrer reacts during his match against Tomas Berdych: Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

Ferrer Causes Trouble

The Spaniard came into his groove and settled into the match in the second set in an attempt to come back from the one set deficit. Ferrer had seven opportunities to break in this set but was unable to take any one of them, which ended up being severely costly.

It was Berdych who started the set with his serve, and found himself 0-40 down and staring down the barrel of a possible Ferrer comeback and massive momentum shift. The game was crucial and stretched out until Berdych took it to deuce. He was, however, able to produce forehand and backhand winners during important points and come out of the game scar free. Ferrer mounted more pressure by holding his next game to love.

Berdych was able to hold his second game of the set with a lot more ease, and even created a breakpoint opportunity at advantage during Ferrer's next service game, but it seemed both sides were at a stalemate and unable to convert their opportunities. Although Berdych's next service game did not entail him having to defend any breakpoint opportunities, it was still a tough hold as the score went to deuce three times. The next few games saw both players holding their serves a lot more comfortably.

Game eleven turned out to be extremely crucial for Ferrer once again, as he gained three consecutive breakpoint opportunities on the Berdych serve. The Czech, however, held his nerve aptly at this pivotal moment by forcing two errors and hitting three winners all in five consecutive points to avoid being broken. This gave him more confidence to return and he made the Spaniard pay in the very next game, by hitting two winners in succession to first create a set point, and then take it. Berdych now only had one set to win to finish things off.

Berdych pumps his fist after winning a crucial point: Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

The Czech Gets Through Comfortably

Although in this set, the players remained on serve until the sixth game, Ferrer attempted once more to gain some passageway into the match during the fifth game. During this game, Berdych slipped up to give the Spaniard two separate break point opportunities. Ferrer was unable to convert them, as he hit two unforced errors to ensure Berdych got out of the game alive.

Berdych did not look back from here on. He broke Ferrer in the very next game to love by hitting winners both from his backhand and forehand. By holding his service from here on out without facing any problems, he was able to serve out the set and match at 6-3. He won the match with his classic forehand down the line to force the Ferrer error on his second match point.

After conceding sets in his two previous matches, Berdych will be satisfied with him rounding out his scoreline to straight sets against a tough opponent today. He will now have much to think about however, as he plays world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. He has only beaten the Serbian two times out of twenty five in his career.