French Open: Timea Bacsinszky rolls past Venus Williams into quarterfinals

Eighth seed Timea Bacsinszky had the toughest opponent she possibly could have in the form of ninth seed Venus Williams in the round of sixteen, but that did not stop the 2015 semifinalist from cruising into the quarterfinals. After waiting for two days to take to the court, Bacsinszky defeated Williams 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in the last eight at the French Open.

Bacsinszky bounces back to claim opening set

It was Williams who got off to the quicker start, holding to love after four straight errors from her opponent. The American then put immediate pressure on the Swiss’ serve and battled to break point at 40-AD. Bacsinszky’s early struggles continued as she missed another forehand to give the 2-0 lead to Williams. The Swiss started finding her range in the following game and immediately responded with a break of her own, ripping two winners and drawing a pair of errors to break to 15.

Bacsinszky hits a backhand during her victory. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Williams tried to stop Bacsinszky from building any momentum by battling back from 40-0 down to deuce on the Swiss’ serve, but she could not break and the set was tied at 2-2. Bacsinszky would break again in the following game for her first lead of the set. A love hold followed before the Swiss broke Williams in a third straight game for a chance to serve out the set. It was not easy, but from 15-30 down she drew a pair of errors before ripping a winner to seal the comeback win 6-2.

Williams can’t keep up, Bacsinszky advances

Bacsinszky’s momentum carried over into the second set, as she raced ahead 0-40 on Williams’ serve to open the set, converting the second for an immediate break lead. After losing seven straight games, the American threw everything at the eighth seed in an epic second game. She held a break point at 30-40 but was forced into an error. She continued to push the Swiss, but could not get the break and Bacsinszky held after three deuces. Despite failing to break, the ninth seed would end the Swiss’ eight-game run by holding her next service game for 1-2.

Venus Williams shows her frustration during her fourth round loss. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Williams would push Bacsinszky to deuce again in the next game to no avail, but two games later, she raced ahead 0-40 and finally recovered the break when the eighth seed missed a forehand on the third. After finally leveling the set at 3-3, the seven-time major champion would give the break right back. From 15-15 on her own serve, Williams hit a double fault and back to back unforced errors to gift the break to Bacsinszky. That break was all the Swiss would need as she would easily hold her next two service games, sealing her place in the quarterfinals with an ace.

By the numbers

Williams had no answer to Bacsinszky’s defensive abilities on this day. The big-hitting American only managed six winners, while hitting 24 unforced errors. The Swiss had 18 of each. Bacsinszky dominated on Williams’ second serve, limiting the ninth seed to 37 percent of those points won. In the end, the eighth seed won more than 50 percent of her opponent’s service points. She also massively out-chanced Williams, converting five of her eight break points, while Williams only broke twice out of five chances.

Bacsinszky, one of only four seeded players remaining in the draw, will take on Kiki Bertens in the quarterfinals.