French Open women's final preview: Serena Williams - Garbiñe Muguruza

Saturday's women's final at the French Open will be one to remember as the defending French Open champion Serena Williams aims for her fourth French title and equal Steffi Graf's Open Era record of 22nd Grand Slam titles.

The world number one's opponent in the final is a familiar face, the fourth seed Garbiñe Muguruza in a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final.

Williams hasn't won a Grand Slam title since that win over Muguruza at Wimbledon last year, as she suffered a surprising loss to Roberta Vinci in the semifinals of the US Open last year and she lost to Angelique Kerber in the Australian Open final in February.

Muguruza rose to prominence as she defeated Williams, who was the defending champion in the second round of the French Open back in 2014.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard will not be fazed to play Williams and she believes that she can win her first Grand Slam title on her beloved clay surface.

The main question is will Serena Williams finally win her 22nd Grand Slam title in her 27th Grand Slam final or will Garbiñe Muguruza rise to the occasion and win her first Grand Slam title?

The final takes place on Court Philippe Chatrier at 3pm local time.

Serena's route to the final

Williams eased past Magdalena Rybarikova and Teliana Pereira in her opening two matches at Roland Garros. Her third round match against 26th seed Kristina Mladenovic was played at a high quality as Mladenovic matched Williams shot for shot and the match was interrupted by rain but Wiliams took the first set 6-4 and the rain intervened before the tiebreak.

The defending champion saved set points in the second-set tiebreak and she won it 12 points to 10 and sealed the victory 6-4, 7-6(10).

Williams thrashed 18th seed Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-1 in the fourth round and Svitolina had Williams' former rival Justine Henin in her coaching team.

The world number one passed her toughest test of the tournament as she defeated the fiery and diminutive Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Putintseva had break points against Williams to serve for the match but she faltered.

In the semifinals, Williams defeated Kiki Bertens 7-6, 6-4. Bertens upset Williams' projected semifinal opponent, the third seed and Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the first round.

Muguruza waving to the crowd after her first round win over Schmiedlova (Photo by Julian Finney/ Source: Getty Images) 1

Muguruza's route to the final

The fourth seed had a slow start to her French Open campaign after she dropped the opening set against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova but after that match, Muguruza has not dropped a set en route to the final.

The Wimbledon finalist defeated French wildcard Myrtille Georges and 2009 US Open semifinalist Yanina Wickmayer in emphatic fashion on Chatrier in the second and third rounds respectively.

Muguruza's best performance of the tournament was in the fourth round against 2009 champion and 13th seed Svetlana Kuznetsova. Everything in Muguruza's game clicked in that match and her movement was exceptional.

In the quarterfinals, Muguruza saved a set point against surprise quarterfinalist Shelby Rogers and in the semifinals, Muguruza defeated the 2010 finalist and 21st seed Sam Stosur very easily.

Williams and Muguruza shake hands at the net after Muguruza's shock win over Serena at the French Open in 2014 (Photo by Matthew Stockman/ Source: Getty Images)

Their history

Muguruza and Williams have played each other four times and their four meetings have come at Grand Slams. They have played each other on every surface also in their short rivalry.

Williams leads their head-to-head 3-1.

Their first meeting was at the 2013 Australian Open in the second round which Williams won 6-2, 6-0. The following year they played in the second round of the French Open.

Muguruza was ranked at 35 at the time and she shocked Williams, who was the defending champion on Court Suzanne Lenglen by handing the world number one her worst Grand Slam loss by winning 6-2, 6-2.

Their third meeting was at the Australian Open again and this time, it was in the fourth round in 2015, Muguruza displayed some hard hitting which she did against Williams in the French Open.

The Spaniard won the first set 6-2 but Williams took the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 en route to winning the Australian Open title for the sixth time.

Their fourth and most recent meeting was in the 2015 Wimbledon final. Williams won her 21st Grand title by defeating Muguruza 6-4, 6-4 and Muguruza competed very well in her first Grand Slam final.

Who wins

Williams and Muguruza's matches have been closely contested except for their first two meetings which both matches were one sided.

Muguruza's game is firing on all cylinders and if she continues playing the way she has been during this rain interrupted fortnight, she could blast Williams off the court like she did in 2014.

Williams is apparently suffering from an adductor injury but an injury will not stop Williams from competing in Saturday's final.

The world number one's triumph last year at the French Open was certainly one of her best Grand Slam title wins as she battled from being a set down and a break down in many matches but her fighting spirit and champion's mentality got Williams over the line to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

Especially in Williams' match over Timea Bacsinszky in the semifinals last year, Williams was suffering from a bad bout of flu and carried on with the match and won.

Muguruza is being coached by Sam Sumyk, who has been the perfect fit for her as Sumyk has coached Victoria Azarenka to two Grand Slam titles which Muguruza is seeking for.

Williams is definitely feeling the pressure as she is one match away of equaling Steffi Graf and putting her name in history once more.

Muguruza believes this is her time to win her first Grand Slam title and this women's final promises to be one of the best Grand Slam finals on the women's side if both players are playing well.

Prediction: Muguruza to win in three sets