WTA Nottingham: Aegon Open Nottingham Preview

Just yesterday, the Aegon Open Nottingham was hit with news that projected top seed Victoria Azarenka had to withdraw to nurse a back injury sustained last month during the clay court season.

With the former world number one out, the remaining field will see the likes of big-hitting Czech and top seed Karolina Pliskova, local girl Johanna Konta and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who is returning from an injury lay-off, headlining the field. Defending champion Ana Konjuh, who won last year's inaugural edition at the age of 17, also returns to defend her title.

Focus on Nottingham

The Aegon Open Nottingham takes its place in the opening week of the grass court swing for the second year in a row. Previously an ITF event which began in 2010, it was promoted to International status in 2015 in an effort to boost a better string of lead-up events to Wimbledon, held at the end of June.

Nottingham, located in the East Midlands region of England, is known for its links to the legend of Robin Hood. The Nottingham Tennis Centre, located in southeastern corner of the city adjacent to the University of Nottingham, will play host to the event.

First quarter

Pliskova is the top seed in Nottingham this year. Photo credit: Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images.

Pliskova will look to put behind a disappointing month of May which saw her net just one win from three tournaments. She could clash with her elder twin Kristyna, who drew Anna Tatishvili in her opener, in the second round but it was Karolina who got the tougher draw, going up against dangerous Latvian Anastasija Sevastova. The other seed in this quarter is Yanina Wickmayer and the Belgian goes up against Kazakh Zarina Diyas in the first round.

An on-song Pliskova should navigate her way past her matches into the semifinals with much ease. Her toughest match en route could come in her opening match against Sevastova but other than that, there should be no problems for the world number 19.

Prediction: Pliskova d. Wickmayer

Second quarter

Watson in action at the BNP Paribas in March this year. Photo credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

One of the most notable names here is none other than Brit wildcard Laura Robson. The 22-year-old Robson began her comeback from wrist injury on grass in Eastbourne last year. The Brit, however, drew a stinker in the first round, going up against defending champion Konjuh. Konjuh, however, had to retire from her semifinal match in Bol yesterday with a lower back pain, and is entering Nottingham with some injury concerns.

The seeds present in this quarter are fourth seed Monica Puig and sixth seed Heather Watson. Puerto Rican Puig seems to be the on-paper semifinalist given she has heavy groundstrokes. However, Watson, who won her third title in Monterrey, earlier in the year has the support of a home crowd, which could play a material role in her performance this week and she would use that to her advantage and advance to the last four.

Prediction: Watson d. Puig

Third quarter

A number of Riske's significant results have come on grass. Photo credit: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images.

This is the only quarter of the draw which does not a feature a wildcard or qualifier thus making it the tightest one. Third seed Wozniacki, who last played a match in March, drew Turk Cagla Buyukakcay in the opening round. The Dane's draw does not get any easier with a possible second round clash with powerful Estonian Anett Kontaveit looming.

Seventh seed Mona Barthel, who like Wozniacki is also returning from an injury lay-off, plays Alison Riske who excels on this surface. Another Brit Naomi Broady is also present in this quarter. Riske will look to execute her grass court mojo and sail into the semifinals.

Prediction: Riske d. Kontaveit

Fourth quarter

All home hopes are on the British number one Konta. Photo credit: Dennis Grombskowski/Getty Images.

British number one Konta opens her 2016 Nottingham campaign against American Victoria Duval, who enters the event with a protected ranking and is also on the comeback trail after recovering from Hodgkin's lymphoma. The other American in this quarter is eighth seed Christina McHale, who begins against Polish Magda Linette. Other players of note in this quarter are Donna Vekic and Zheng Saisai.

A routine and clinical Konta should book her place in the semifinals without much of a fuss and keep home hopes of a British winner on a high. Her toughest match of the week could come in the quarterfinals against McHale or Vekic should the latter two win their opening matches.

Prediction: Konta d. McHale

Semifinals: Watson d. Pliskova, Konta d. Riske

Once again, the top two British women will not want to disappoint the homecrowd and make a good show of themselves. An all-British final is on the cards and eventhough Watson has more experience in finals with three titles, Konta's bigger and more powerful game should pay her dividends.

Adding to that, the British number one did reach the semifinals of Eastbourne last year and has come a long way since then, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal in Melbourne this year and hitting a career-high ranking of number 21 two months ago after reaching the last eight in Miami. This will be Konta's time to finally lay her hands on a first career title.

Final: Konta d. Watson