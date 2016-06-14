BBC to revert back to 'Today at Wimbledon' highlights program

The BBC are to revert back to the traditional ‘Today at Wimbledon’ highlights program after ‘Wimbledon 2Day’ was panned by both critics and viewers during the tournament last year.

However, experience sports broadcaster Clare Balding will remain as the host of show keeping the spot off John Inverdale, who hosted ‘Today at Wimbledon’ before the change in 2015.

Move comes after ‘2Day’ show was heavily criticized

The move back to the traditional ‘Today at Wimbledon’ will certainly be welcomed by viewers and critics in Britain after the highlights show last year was critically panned during its brief run in 2015.

The decision to drop Inverdale, as well as change the show’s name to ‘Wimbledon 2Day’ and introduce a live audience at the new venue, The Gatsby Club, was questioned before the Championships took place, and the show was universally criticised when it was running, with John McEnroe, who has appeared on the highlights show regularly over the past few years, famously addressing the criticism during a live show.

Clare Balding will stay as the presenter of the highlights show, despite the change in format (Getty/Dan Mullan)

The BBC responded at the time by scrapping the venue and moving to a smaller studio, where Balding was joined by one or two guests, and later announced the format would not be returning, though it is only in the past few days that the BBC announced that the highlights programme would be going back to the typical format.

The show will now be held at a new studio, which looks over ‘Henman Hill’.

Balding remains presenter over Inverdale

Though ‘Today at Wimbledon’ has been brought back, Clare Balding will remain the presenter over John Inverdale, who has worked with the BBC for Wimbledon since the 1990’s.

Inverdale, a prominent sports broadcaster in Britain who hosts coverage for several sporting events, such as the French Open for ITV, will instead commentate on some of the matches, as he did with the ladies final last year, and interview victorious players.

John Inverdale interviews Belinda Bencic after her win at the Aegon International in 2015 (Getty/Ben Hoskins)

He is currently in the same role for the BBC’s coverage of the Aegon Championships, which takes place this week.