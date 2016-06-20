2016 Wimbledon player profile: Johanna Konta

It is hard to think that Johanna Konta, now ranked in the top 20, was outside the top 100 and needed a wildcard to enter the main draw last year. Following a remarkable run since, Konta will be seeded at her home major for the first time, and it will be interesting to see if she can finally win a match at Wimbledon.

Notable results to date

There is no doubt that the most important result of Konta’s year to date was her incredible run to the semifinals at the Australian Open in January. The Brit, then ranked just inside the top 50, recorded wins over the likes of Venus Williams and Ekaterina Makarova to reach the last four, before losing to eventual champion Angelique Kerber.

Johanna Konta in action during her quarterfinal win over Zhang Shuai at the 2016 Australian Open (Getty/Anadolu Agency)

Other impressive results for Konta include quarterfinal runs in Monterrey, losing to eventual finalist Kirsten Flipkens, and in Miami, losing to eventual champion Victoria Azarenka, whilst she also reached the fourth round in Indian Wells, before losing to Karolina Pliskova. Konta also knocked out 7th seed and home favourite Roberta Vinci in Rome, one of the best wins of her career.

However, with the exception of Rome, Konta had a disappointing clay court season to date, capped off by a first round loss at the French Open to Julia Goerges.

Best grass results leading into Wimbledon

A lot was expected of Konta as she has headed to her home nation to start her build up to Wimbledon, though she hasn’t had a good build up so far.

The world number 18 started her grass court season at the Aegon Open in Nottingham where, as the second seed, she was a favorite for the title. Her campaign got off to a great start, dropping just three games to Victoria Duval, though she then suffered a surprise defeat to Saisai Zheng, in what was a disappointing performance.

Konta then moved to the Aegon Classic in Birmingham, where, like in Nottingham, she got her campaign off to a great start with a straight sets win over the tricky Misaki Doi. However, she was simply outplayed in her next match, falling to Yanina Wickmayer in straight sets.

Johanna Konta walks off court visibly disappointed after a loss to Saisai Zheng in Nottingham (Getty/John Buckle)

After a disappointing start to her grass court season, Konta is currently at the Aegon International in Eastbourne, which she is probably looking for some much-needed confidence. Seeded 11th, Konta receives a bye in the opening round and will face Lesia Tsurenko or Laura Siegemund in the second round.

Best result at Wimbledon

As previously mentioned, Konta has never won a match at SW19 before, losing in the first round the past four years.

The closest she came to winning at Wimbledon was at her first appearance in 2012, where she lost 10-8 in the final set to Christina McHale. She also won a set in a defeat to Shuai Peng in 2014, though suffered straight set losses to former world number ones Jelena Jankovic and Maria Sharapova in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

How Konta’s game translates to the surface

The biggest weapon in Konta’s game is her serve, and this is certainly a huge factor on grass courts; the pace of the grass adds extra speed to a serve, meaning other players could find it more difficult to attack her serve, whilst Konta will be able to dictate play early on.

The speed of the courts also helps her overall game, which is extremely powerful and will be difficult to play against if she can generate enough speed on the surface.