WTA Eastbourne: Six of eight quarterfinalists confirmed, two spots remain

After second round action Tuesday at the Aegon International Eastbourne which saw all 16 seeds who had a first round bye begin their respective campaigns, only five remain at the end of the day. Among them top seed and 2008 champion Agnieszka Radwanska and fifth seed and double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

A light drizzle however, delayed yesterday's proceedings by an hour and a half. Ultimately, only six third round matches were completed and some players would now have to play catch up on Thursday, completing their unfinished matches and at the same time playing their quarterfinal matches on the same day.

Notably, tennis action on Centre Court yesterday saw the top seed, the two-time Wimbledon champion and a former world number one take the court. However, all three suffered mixed fortunes.

Puig completes sweet revenge over Wozniacki

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig was the first player through to the last eight. Having led 2009 champion and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki by a break early in the first set, the 23-year-old could not keep up with the Dane who steadied the ship by breaking back and eventually took the first set 6-4.

Puig is into the last eight after an impressive comeback win over Wozniacki. Photo credit: Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

The second set was tighter, featuring just one break of serve, this time in favour of Puig as she served comfortably served out the set thereafter to level the match. Puig looked to have finally zoned herself to victory as she eventually came out on top with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. With the win, she avenged her loss to Wozniacki at the 2015 Miami Open and levelled their head-to-head.

Wozniacki was playing just her third tournament since her comeback from an ankle injury which kept her away during the clay season. Despite the loss, she leaves Eastbourne with back-to-back wins for the first time since Monterrey in February.

Radwanska made little to work of Bouchard

Radwanska continues her quest for a second title in Eastbourne after a routine win over Bouchard. Photo credit: Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

After an impressive straight sets win over 15th seed Irina-Camelia Begu Tuesday with the loss of just four games, Eugenie Bouchard looked to keep up the momentum going up against top seed and heavy favourite Radwanska. Throughout the 72-minute contest, the Pole shed calls of an upset by producing a 6-3, 6-3 win to send the Canadian packing.

In the first set, Radwanska broke her opponent twice, the latter resulting her taking the first set. Bouchard responded by breaking the Pole in the very first game of the second set only to be broken back in the ensuing game. The match featured a further two breaks of serve before the top seed Radwanska broke Bouchard to 15 for a 5-3 lead and henceforth, comfortably sealed the win, thus maintaining a flawless winning record over the Canadian.

Konta steps up to beat a fading Kvitova

In the only all-seeded third round encounter, fifth seed Kvitova took on local hope and British number one Johanna Konta. The 11th-ranked Czech lefty was seeking for her first top 20 win since beating Garbiñe Muguruza in the quarterfinals of Stuttgart two months ago.

Things however, looked hazy in the opening set as Konta ran to a 5-2 lead. Kvitova bravely responded by breaking back twice, reeling in five straight games to seal the set. The turning point of the match came in the fourth game of the second set where a deep return by the Brit gave her the decisive break, to which she hung on to en route to levelling the match, winning the set 6-4.

Kvitova was never the same again as the third set began proceedings with errors creeping in one after another. Contratily, Konta saved her best tennis for last, capitalising on her service games and never faced a single break point on serve throughout the decider as she comfortably dished out a bagel to Kvitova for a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 win over the Czech. Thus, Konta levels the head-to-head with the Czech after she was ousted by her in straight sets at the US Open last year.

Konta (right) and Kvitova (right) embrace each other at the net after their third round encounter concluded. Photo credit: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images.

Other results

Over on Court One, 12th seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia defeated powerful Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3. France's Kristina Mladenovic continued her splendid grass court swing by notching her seventh win on the surface this year, over German Anna-Lena Friedsam. 2013 champion Elena Vesnina is still alive as well, the Russian victorious in straight sets over American Madison Brengle.

Thursday's schedule

Wednesday's unfinished third round matches were those featuring Karolina Pliskova against Misaki Doi and 2010 champion Ekaterina Makarova against Andrea Petkovic. Pliskova leads Doi by a set and a break whereas Petkovic is up 1-0 in the opening set with Makarova on serve.

The winners of both matches will play their quarterfinals matches on the same day alongside the rest of the field. Puig and Mladenovic will open quarterfinal proceedings on Centre Court whereas Pliskova-Doi is the first scheduled to-be-completed match up on Court One, preceding Petkovic-Makarova.