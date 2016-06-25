Wimbledon: Gentleman's qualifying day five

With no matches completed due to rain on day four, day five saw a packed schedule as players looked to make the main draw at Wimbledon which starts on Monday.

Seeds results

American Bjorn Fratangelo is through to the main draw of Wimbledon for the very first time after ousting compatriot Austin Krajicek in four sets. The only break of the set went the way of the 22-year old as he broke at the first time of asking. He did have trouble closing out the match. On the Krajicek serve, he missed two chances at closing the set before putting away his third set point on his own serve. Fratangelo upped his game in the second set and broke his fellow American three times en route to taking the set 6-1. The third, however, was tight and with no breaks Krajicek on his fourth break point chance converted and then sealed the set 5-7. Fratangelo broke twice in the fourth set, winning 6-3 and qualifying.

Ninth-seeded Dutchman Igor Sijsling, a former third round at Wimbledon defeated Yannick Mertens 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(2) in just under an hour and a half to qualify. The 28-year-old looked in good form and didn't drop a set. He will face Jiri Vesely in his opening match.

Eleventh seed Lukas Lacko and 23rd seed Tobias Kamke went head to head. It was the man from Slovakia who progressed to the main draw following a 6-2, 6-7(9), 6-2, 6-2 victory over the German. Lacko had also looked impressive over the qualifying stage having dropped only one set. The Slovakian broke in the third and seventh game before closing out the first set. The second went to a tiebreak and Kamke levelled in style saving five set points. With the match level, the third set got scrappy with three straight breaks in the fourth, fifth and sixth games. However, Lacko would take the set and go two sets to one ahead. The 28-year-old ran away with the fourth set after getting broken in the first game and advanced. Lacko moves on and will face Paolo Lorenzi.

The only other seed to progress was Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated 29th seeded Frenchman Quentin Halys 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. The youngster has looked impressive. Up next is Sergiy Stakhovsky in his first round match. Dennis Novikov will play fellow qualifier Luke Saville of Australia after a four-set victory of Hiroki Moriya of Japan.

Seeded players take a tumble; top two beaten

Number one seed Russian Karen Khachanov will not be advancing to the main draw of Wimbledon after falling to Australian Matthew Barton 7-6(1), 6-7(1), 6-2, 6-2. Just like at the Australian Open in January, the Russian fell at the last hurdle, which means he will have to wait a little longer for his maiden Grand Slam debut.

Number two seed Adam Pavlasek is also out at the last hurdle in straight sets to Russian Alexander Kudryavtsev pretty convincingly 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 . The 22-year-old Czech's only appearance at a Grand Slam was at the French Open more than a month ago, where just like here fell in the third round. However, he was given a lucky loser spot following a withdrawal.

There were a number of seeded players to exit the third and final qualifying stage. Following the top two seeds out of Wimbledon were eight seed Thomas Fabbiano, who fell to Marius Copil in straights sets. It will be Frank Skugor who advances following a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory over 13th seeded Gerald Melzer. Nineteen seed Jozef Kovalik fell to Radu Albot in four sets while Ruben Bemelmans defeated 21st seed Daniel Brands in five sets to progress to the main draw of Wimbledon.

Other results

Britain's Marcus Willis is through to the main draw at Wimbledon for the very first time after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in four sets. After dropping the opener 4-6 the Brit then won three straight sets to advance. Before entering the qualifying stages, the Slough-born was out and about coaching tennis and considered quitting.

While one Brit is through, another is out. After upsetting Michael Berrer in the last round, Edward Corrie will not be advancing any further after falling to Albano Olivetti in three tiebreak sets.

Luke Saville will also be in the main draw following a five-setter against Germany's Matthias Bachinger.

Luke Saville hitting a forehand (Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Edouard Roger-Vasselin will make his fifth appearance at SW19 after a four set win over Dennis Novak.