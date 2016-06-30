Wimbledon third round preview: Novak Djokovic vs Sam Querrey

Novak Djokovic's quest for a third consecutive title at Wimbledon and Calendar Year Grand Slam continues on Friday on No.1 Court, a court where he's had a couple of dramatic matches over the past two years.

The world number one will be pleased with his passage through to the third round of Wimbledon without a dropping set as conserving energy will be important going forward into the later rounds of the tournament.

Sam Querrey is no slouch on grass as he has won a title on this surface before back in 2010 at the Queen's Club and a few weeks later he recorded his best finish at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round.

How they got here

Djokovic had the privilege of opening up play on Centre Court for the third time in his career as the gentlemen's singles defending champion and it was a Brit, James Ward formally a member of the top 100 as his first opponent.

The world number one showed no signs of a hangover from his French Open triumph earlier this month, and he was ruthless playing scintillating tennis, showcasing his good serves, unbelievable defence and powerful forehands from the baseline effortlessly.

Djokovic defeated Ward 6-0, 7-6, 6-4, the second set was a brief comeback from Ward as the defending champion made errors.

In the second round, Djokovic defeated Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.

Querrey's progress through the draw has been completely different to Djokovic's as he did a Houdini act in the first round coming back from two sets to love down against Lukas Rosol and won it 12-10 in the final set. The Czech player is dangerous on this surface as he took down Rafael Nadal in the second round in 2012.

The American showed no effects in his second round match with the Brazilian lefty Thomaz Bellucci, as he sent the Brazilian packing in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

The Serb's thoughts on his match with Mannarino

"It was a challenge to play Mannarino on grass because he has a very good game for this surface and the shots that he comes up with are very flat and they bounce very low and he picks up the ball very early and he has a good variety on his serve, slice that fades away from you and he's definitely not easy to play against on grass."

The two-time defending champion elaborated, "it was a very good challenge for me at the right time. I think I came up with the best game when it was needed in all three sets."

On making history

"I have to be very grateful to have the opportunity to make history of the sport, and of course, every single record that I manage to achieve over the last couple of years is important and unique to me."

Querrey in his first round match with Lukas Rosol (Photo by Adam Pretty / Source : Getty Images)

Their history

Djokovic and Querrey have played each other nine times and the Serb leads their head-to-head 8-1.

The two-time defending champion leads their meetings 6-1 on hard and 2-0 on clay.

Djokovic won their two meetings at slams, the first victory was en route to his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2008 in the third round and won that in straight sets.

Querrey's solitary win over Djokovic was in the third round of the BNP Paribas Masters tournament indoor in 2012.

Who wins?

Djokovic has had problems on No.1 Court against big serving players for the past couple of years. In 2014, Djokovic's quarterfinal match with Marin Cilic, he was two sets to one down, despite claiming the first set but he was victorious en route to his second Wimbledon title.

Last year, Djokovic had to endure another five set battle with an inspired Kevin Anderson, this time, the task was bigger as the world number one had to come back from 2 sets to love down to take down the South African in the fourth round.

Querrey's game is perfect for grass as he has a big serve and a powerful forehand but he will struggle against Djokovic if they have long rallies and he could be put in uncomfortable positions by the Serb.

Djokovic will be hoping for no more drama on No.1 Court tomorrow and another smooth passage through the draw.

The winner of this match would have been expecting to play either the 13th seed David Ferrer or 21st seed Philipp Kohlschreiber but they lost in the first and second rounds respectively to Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Djokovic or Querrey will face one of the two Frenchmen for a place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and this match is the second match scheduled on No.1 Court.

Prediction: Djokovic in three sets.