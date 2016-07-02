Wimbledon: Milos Raonic aces his way past Jack Sock to reach the fourth round

Milos Raonic is once again through to the fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships. After a disappointing result in 2015, the Canadian star is back on track at the grass court tournament. He accomplished the feat by besting fellow North American foe Jack Sock in straights sets 7-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Steady as it goes

Raonic has once again accomplished an amazing feat at a Grand Slam. After running a string of victories earlier this year in the Australian Open in which he refused to drop a set, he has done the same thing yet again. So far, he has won straight-set victories in every single match he's played at the 2016 Wimbledon stakes.

However, that streak looked in peril as Sock seemed to be an ample opponent who was more than capable of matching the big Canadian game for game. Like Raonic, the American is a big server as well. He is capable of touching 141 miles per hour in tournaments so far this year. Also, like Raonic, he seemed perfectly fit for the grass court game.

The second-ranked American on the ATP tour used his big frame to blaze six aces deep into the grass and skidding past Raonic in the first set. However, the Canadian number one was able to make that total seem insignificant. He sent 11 such serves back across the net. The even set eventually led to a tiebreak.

Despite great feats by other Americans on the day, Jack Sock couldn't join in by defeating Milos Raonic. (Photo Getty Images)

In the break, Sock sent another blistering serve across the net and appeared a little shocked that Raonic (who was facing the sun) was able to see and get to his return a little easier than expected. An off-kilter Sock then mishit his own return, allowing the 6'5'' Raonic a mini-break. He quickly consolidated with another patented ace and walked away with the first set.

Settling in

The proceeding set appeared to stack up just like the previous one. Both men used their large frames to churn out aces and pound groundstrokes into the vibrant green grass at Wimbledon.

However, in the seventh game of the match Raonic impressed with two great returns to give himself a 0-30 lead. After Sock took the subsequent point, the two men proceeded to play one of the longest rallies of the match. Back and forth they went until the younger Sock mishit a forehand shot, sending the ball into the net. On break-point, Raonic looked on as Sock sent another shot long. The Canadian pumped his first, celebrating a crucial break in an entertainingly even match.

Sock would force his own break opportunity later in the set. Unfortunately for him, his lob during a rally would once again sail long, and the opportunity escaped him. His opponent would claim the second set 6-4.

Callback

The third set mirrored the way the two men started the game. And once again, it had the same conclusion. In the tie-break, Raonic claimed a mini-break in the opening point. Sock would later commit a double fault and vaults another return win. The number seven player in the world easily took the break and won yet another in straights sets.

Even more impressive for Raonic wasn't just his penchant for blistering aces. He was remarkably efficient today. With only 12 unforced errors on the day, he crushed out an astonishing 60 winners.

Sock, however, was not so lucky. He was able to past 26 winners compared to 17 unforced errors. In a strange occurrence, Sock becomes one of the few Americans to not be celebrating on the day. Stevie Johnson defeated Grigor Dimitrov in what some termed a small upset. But the largest American victory of the day went to Sam Querrey. The good-natured played toppled world number one Novak Djokovic in a historical upset. Sock, unfortunately, would not join the celebrations.