Wimbledon: Ekaterina Makarova routs two-time winner Petra Kvitova in second round

The final second round match of this year's Wimbledon Championships saw unseeded 28-year-old Ekaterina Makarova take on the 2011 and 2014 champion Petra Kvitova in a lefty derby. Russian Makarova had to brace through several rain delays in an epic stop-start encounter before finally prevailing over her Czech opponent to book her place in the third round.

Makarova overcomes glitch to steal the first set

The match commenced with Kvitova serving in the opening game and she looked set for a service hold, with two game points. The Czech however failed to capitalise on either of them and two consecutive forehand unforced errors ultimately saw the Czech broken. Makarova, now with a lead by a break, never looked unfazed as she routinely held her next three service games, with Kvitova following suit.

At this point, with the score 4-3 in favour of Makarova, Kvitova stepped in, drawing errors from her opponent to create two break point chances but could not convert any of them. However, third time lucky proved to be the charm for the Czech as she broke back to level terms at 4-4.

The ensuing games saw both players hold serve. Kvitova found herself in trouble again after a double fault at 5-5 proved costly as it created a break point opportunity for Makarova, which the Russian snatched to put herself in a leading position and a chance to close out the set. Makarova had troubles doing so, having needed to stave off two break points before sealing it 7-5 after a Kvitova volley landed just wide.

Makarova gets the better of multiple rain delays to come out on top

The first hail of rain hit with Kvitova up 40-30 in the first game of the second set, resulting in the match being put off to the following day. Returning to court the next day, Kvitova held serve and eventually broke Makarova to take off to a 2-0 lead immediately after the Russian served two double faults in a row. An unforced error in her next service game however saw the Czech surrender the lead back to her opponent.

Kvitova returns a backhand to Makarova during their second round clash yesterday. Photo credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

A string of further rain delays became of the highlight in the middle of the second set. After the final rain delay, Kvitova finally looked ready to turn things around for the good when a double fault from Makarova set up a set point for the Czech. A forehand unforced error off her racket however dashed all her hopes of sending the match to a decider.

After another two service holds, a tiebreak ensued with Makarova catching fire first by racing off to a 3-0 lead. The Russian soon found herself two points from victory up 5-2 when two forced errors and a double fault from her saw the score level off at 5-5. After drawing a backhand error from Kvitova, Makarova earned herself match point and converted it on her first try after a Kvitova overhead landed in the net. It took the Russian an hour and 53 minutes to win the gruelling clash and level the head-to-head at 4-4 with 26-year-old Kvitova. Both women are now at 2-2 against each other on grass courts as well.

Makarova serving en route to her win over Kvitova. Photo credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

A key to Makarova's victory was her serve where she made a greater percentage of first serves (70 percent to Kvitova's 64 percent) and first serve points won (68 percent to Kvitova's 67 percent). She also recorded a commenable statistic at the net, winning eight out of 10 net points as opposed to her opponent's 15 over 29.

Both players finished with negative winner-unforced error differentials and it was the Russian who played more conservative but cleaner tennis of the pair. Makarova produced 12 winners to 17 unforced errors (-5 differential). Kvitova did manage to produce 14 more winners than her opponent but her streaky tally of 43 unforced errors contributed to her loss. On her part, it was just not a good day at the office.

Up next

Makarova will face Kvitova's compatriot and 24th seed Barbora Strycova for a place in the round of 16. Their match will be part of the line-up for Middle Sunday. This marks the fourth time in Wimbledon's history, the second of the millennium and the first of the decade where there will be on play on Middle Sunday, usually a day of rest by tradition.