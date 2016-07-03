Wimbledon fourth round preview: Agnieszka Radwanska vs Dominika Cibulkova

Agnieszka Radwanska, the third seed at these Championships has a chance to become the world number one, for the first time in her career but more importantly the 2012 finalist is looking for another good run at Wimbledon.

Dominika Cibulkova, a quarterfinalist at SW19 back in 2011, has gone from strength to strength during the grass court season and she has not dropped a set en route to the fourth round.

The Pole has also reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2013 losing to Sabine Lisicki and last year to Garbine Muguruza.

Cibulkova is unbeaten on grass this season, and she recently defeated Radwanska in the quarterfinals on the lawns at the Aegon International in Eastbourne, en route to picking up her first grass court title.

How they got here

Radwanska's progression through to the second week of Wimbledon hasn't been straightforward. The Pole recorded straight sets win over Kateryna Kozlova 6-2, 6-1 on Centre Court but the Pole almost suffered her earliest exit at Wimbledon since 2011 in the second round.

In her second round match against Ana Konjuh, Radwanska saved multiple match points and defeated the Croat 6-2, 4-6, 9-7 but when the young Croat was chasing down a drop shot that the Pole executed to perfection, Konjuh sustained a nasty injury by stepping on the tennis ball and twisted her ankle.

The Pole used her Get out of Jail free card to effect and won her third round match with ease against Katerina Siniakova.

Cibulkova in third round action against Eugenie Bouchard (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Source : Getty Images)

The diminutive Slovakian is in the form of her life right now, as an Achilles injury ruled her out for part of the season last year which saw her slide down the rankings but, she is firmly ranked inside the top 20 and she could find herself back in the top 10 with a good run here.

The energised Cibulkova has not dropped a set en route to the fourth round and she has recorded impressive wins over the 1999 semifinalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 7-5, 6-3 in the first round, fiery Russian-born Australian Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-2 in the second round and an impressive 6-4, 6-3 victory over 2014 finalist Eugenie Bouchard.

Radwanska on her match with Cibulkova

The Pole spoke about playing Cibulkova again, "she's playing great tennis at the moment, and she's playing very good on grass. I think I really have to play even better than today to beat her. She's really showing a great game. I definitely have to be aggressive and trying to play my game, not waiting for any mistakes. You know, for sure solid tennis for two or three sets because nothing is going to be for free at this match."

Breakdown of their rivalry

Radwanska and Cibulkova are no strangers to each other and they will be playing each other for the 13th time in their career.

The Pole leads their head-to-head 7-5 but Cibulkova has won their last two meetings and this is already going to be their fourth meeting of 2016.

The pair is tied 1-1 on clay, Radwanska leads their head-to-head 6-3 on hard but Cibulkova leads 1-0 on grass.

Radwanska's significant victories over Cibulkova were a straight set win in the third round of the US Open back in 2008, followed by straight sets win in the final at the Apia International Sydney in 2013 and a three-set thriller earlier this year in the second round at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Cibulkova has held her own against the Pole too at some significant events. The former Australian Open finalist won their fifth meeting in the final at the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford in three sets back in 2013.

The biggest win of Cibulkova's career was in the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2014, which Cibulkova thrashed Radwanska 6-1, 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam final but Radwanska produced scintillating tennis in the previous round in the quarterfinals against the two-time defending champion Victoria Azarenka.

Cibulkova followed up her win over Radwanska in Melbourne by winning their quarterfinal meeting in three sets at the Miami Open in 2014.

The 19th seed has won the last two meetings against Radwanska at the Mutua Madrid Open in the first round a couple months ago which catapulted the Slovak back into the top 30 of the rankings and ensured her French Open seeding as she lost to Simona Halep in the final.

Who wins?

Again the pressure will be on Radwanska to win this match as the world number one ranking is at stake and as the third seed, she is expected to meet Serena Williams in the semifinals.

Cibulkova has been showing everyone that she can play good tennis on grass and she enjoys playing matches against the big names on the big stage.

The Slovak has displayed good attacking tennis from the baseline and she has won some points in tremendous long rallies, which Radwanska will not like as she struggles against the big hitters.

Radwanska will need to do her tricks which work on grass by throwing in some drop shots, wrong-footing Cibulkova and using some lobs whilst she brings Cibulkova to the net.

Cibulkova wants to get to the latter stages of Grand Slams again and with the confidence, she has now, she will believe that she can do it.

Radwanska dodged a bullet against Konjuh but she might not be so lucky against Cibulkova.

The Pole has missed opportunities to win Grand Slam singles titles especially at Wimbledon in 2013 when Williams, Azarenka and Sharapova all fell before the quarterfinals.

Similarly at Melbourne in 2014, Radwanska dispatched Azarenka but couldn't get passed Cibulkova which was another missed opportunity as Williams, Sharapova and Kvitova had all fell by the wayside.

The winner of this match will play an unseeded Russian, Ekaterina Makarova a quarterfinalist back in 2014 who knocked out Petra Kvitova in the second round or Elena Vesnina, another former Eastbourne champion.

This match takes place first on No.3 Court at 11:30am and is one of the picks of the fourth round matches in the women's draw.

Prediction: Cibulkova in three sets.