Wimbledon: Lucas Pouille rallies for thrilling five set win over Bernard Tomic

Lucas Pouille and Bernard Tomic traded the first two sets before Pouille recovered from a two sets to one deficit to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Pouille comes from behind early to win opener

Tomic took control of the match right away, breaking in the opening game with a crosscourt forehand winner. After holding to consolidate his lead, which eventually was stretched to 3-1, Pouille would break back as part of a run of three straight games won. The next three games would go the way of the server, although Pouille had to save a break point in the seventh game, that hold giving him a 4-3 lead. Tomic served to stay in the set at 4-5, and the Frenchman jumped ahead 15-30 on the Aussie’s serve, but Tomic got it back to 30-30. The Frenchman followed with two straight points to take the opening set when Tomic's forehand sailed long.

Lucas Pouille lunges for a forehand/Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Tomic takes second set to level the match

The second set saw the server dominate early on, holding for the first six games. Tomic stuck his nose out in front when he broke Pouille's serve as the Frenchman served at 3-3. At 30-40, the 19th seed was able to steer a backhand down the line past an onrushing Pouille. Now with a break in hand, Tomic was able to finish off the set by holding to love twice as he took it 6-4, the Aussie drawing a backhand error from the Frenchman and now, the match was level at one set all.

Bernard Tomic reaches for a backhand/Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Tomic continues his momentum by winning the third set

Riding high after squaring the match, Tomic was able to continue his good form in this one with a break in seventh game of the set. At 15-40, Pouille saved the first break point with an ace, but he couldn't save the second as a backhand error gave Tomic the game and the lead. After consolidating the break for a 5-3 lead, Tomic got the bonus break to capture the set as Pouille played a very sloppy game, forehand errors bookending the game with Tomic striking a couple of forehand winners, including one that set up break chances at 0-40. The Aussie took the set 6-3 and he was now on the front foot, up two sets to 1.

Bernard Tomic plays a backhand/Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Pouille takes the fourth set to send the match to a deciding fifth set

Pouille needed a spark and he got it in the fifth game of the set, breaking Tomic for a 3-2 edge. He struck three backhand winners in the game, including on break point at 15-40. The Frenchman was relatively untroubled on his serve, Tomic not making much of an impact, but holding his own serve to keep the pressure on the 32nd seed. Pouille stepped up to the line to serve out the set with a 5-4 lead and he did it with aplomb, holding to love, including an ace on set point, to take the set 6-4 and square the match at two sets all.

Lucas Pouille plays a forehand/Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Pouille takes dramatic fifth set to reach his maiden Slam quarterfinal

The outcome of the final set was anyone's guess, but Pouille applied the early pressure, reaching deuce on Tomic's first two service games, but the Aussie held on. Those missed opportunities would cost the Frenchman as he was broken in the sixth game, two straight forehand errors gifting Tomic the advantage. Tomic looked to be in good shape with a 4-2 lead, but he was broken right back after three straight errors. Tomic took Pouille to deuce twice in the eighth game, but had no success after that and the set remained on course. At 6-6, Pouille missed his half chance with two errors from deuce. Finaly, at 8-8 all, Pouille picked up the vital break, Tomic double faulting to set up the Frenchman at 15-40. After missing his first opportunity, Pouille hit the biggest backhand of his career, breaking Tomic. Now with the lead at 9-8, Pouille proceeded to serve out the match, closing with his 26th and 27th aces to win the set 10-8 and reach his first career Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Lucas Pouille celebrates his victory over Bernard Tomic in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon/Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

By the numbers

Pouille won 37% (65 of 198) receiving points to Tomic's 31% (50 of 159). Although Pouille has the harder serve, a greater percentage of winners came from aces: 41% (29 of 71) whereas Pouille was at 35% (27 of 76). Pouille will face the winner of the match between Jiri Vesely and Tomas Berdych, the match heading to a fifth set on Tuesday after Vesely took the fourth set tiebreaker. The match was then halted because of darkness.