Rio 2016: Grigor Dimitrov to represent Bulgaria

The Rio Olympics can be a redemption shot for Grigor Dimitrov. The former top ten player will be Bulgaria’s lone representative in the Olympics and hopes to reignite not only his season but his career which has dipped then plateaued since his stellar 2014 season which saw reach his first Grand Slam semifinal, reach the top 10 in the world, and won titles on all three surfaces.

This will be Dimitrov’s second-career Olympic Games. He competed in 2012, winning his first round match in singles before losing to Gilles Simon in the second round.

The Fall From 2014

2014 was the most memorable season in Dimitrov’s career. The man who has carried the moniker “Baby Fed” got off to his best ever Grand Slam run at the Australian Open. He made the quarterfinals, losing to eventual runner-up Rafael Nadal.

He’d then go on a run of winning a title each month from March to June. It started in Acapulco on the hard courts and then transitioned to clay in Bucharest. He finished it off on the grasses of London at the Queen’s Club.

He’d do one better than his Australian Open result at Wimbledon. He’d make it all the way to the semifinals, beating defending champion Andy Murray soundly to get there before losing to Novak Djokovic in four competitive sets. He would go on to make the top 10 in the rankings but since that phenomenal season, it’s all been downhill for the Bulgarian.

His fiery temper has been talked about more than his results. Since his brilliant 2014, his best Grand Slam result was during the 2015 Australian Open in which he famously smashed his racquet by throwing it straight down on the court. He’s only made two finals (both this year), losing both with his most recent final in Istanbul causing controversy where he handed the match to Diego Schwartzman on a smashed racquet.