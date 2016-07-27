WTA Montreal: Qualifier Alla Kudryavtseva defeats Kristina Mladenovic in three sets

Kristina Mladenovic was pitted against Alla Kudryavtseva in the first round at Montreal. The higher ranked Frenchwoman won their only previous meeting on clay this year. The Russian on the other hand came through in qualifying beating quality opponents and looked to go one better.

Mladenovic had set point and the lead in the first set but Kudryavtseva was hanging on to eventually edge out the set in a tiebreak. With the Frenchwoman finding her groove in the second set, the match went to a third set. Even though Mladenovic led on a couple of occasions in the decider, the Russian always seemed to find a way back and she eventually sealed a 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-3 victory to progress to the second round.

Kudryavtseva comes from behind to edge out the first set

Kudryavtseva was put under pressure right from the start. After fending off a break point, the Russian failed to close out the game despite having game points. Mladenovic with the break consolidated it with ease but struggled in the fourth game handing break point to the Russian after an error. Kudryavtseva got the break back for 2-2 as the Frenchwoman sent her shot long. Mladenovic almost broke right back but the Russian defended well to win her third game in a row for a 3-2 lead.

Mladenovic kept pace with Kudryavtseva and the Russian faltered in the next game handing break points after sending a double fault. The Frenchwoman pounced onto the chance to break for a 4-3. She went on to consolidate the break for 5-3 despite facing break point herself. Kudryavtseva almost lost the set on her serve but managed to hang on to make Mladenovic serve for it.

The Frenchwoman had two set points but squandered both away handing the Russian a chance to get back into the set. And Kudryavtseva capitalized to level the match 5-5. It was soon Mladenovic who felt the pressure serving to bring the set to a tiebreak. The Russian created set point after some good play but the Frenchwoman snuffed it out with a big serve before forcing a tiebreak.

Kudryavtseva saves set point and gets herself back into the set | Photo: Jon Buckle/Getty Images

Neither player was able to hold serve for this and after a few mini-breaks, it was Kudryavtseva who broke to get set point at 6-5. And the Russian grabbed the first set as Mladenovic sent her shot into the net.

Mladenovic cruises through to force a decider

Despite a difficult first game having to fend off a break point, Mladenovic blazed off to a 4-0 lead breaking the Russian’s serve twice in the process. Serving for a 5-0 lead, the net cord went in favor of Kudryavtseva giving the Russian a couple of break points to get herself a lifeline. The Frenchwoman stood firm though to deny Kudryavtseva the break. Mladenovic went on to seal the set 6-1 to force a decider.

Mladenovic forces a decider | Photo: Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Mladenovic lets lead slip as Kudryavtseva finishes off strongly

Mladenovic rode the momentum and got an early break after a poor game from the Russian. The lead doesn’t last for long though as Kudryavtseva stepped it up to get the break back for 2-2. The Russian failed to hang on to her serve though allowing the Frenchwoman to take the lead once more. However, there were more twists to the match as Kudryavtseva fought back to level it 3-3.

The Russian stopped the series of breaks for a comfortable 4-3 lead to put pressure back on the Frenchwoman. The pressure was telling and Mladenovic eventually caved in. Serving for the match at 5-3, Kudryavtseva had triple match points in a flash. However, nerves got in the way allowing the Frenchwoman to force it to deuce. Mladenovic was aggrieved by the call on the next point insisting the serve was out, but the call remained. And in the subsequent rally, the Frenchwoman netted her shot after some good play to hand the qualifier a three-set victory.