ATP Rogers Cup: Grigor Dimitrov/Stan Wawrinka eke out impressive come-from-behind victory
Grigor Dimitrov (L) and Stan Wawrinka share a laugh during their first round doubles match against Lucas Pouille and Dominic Thiem at the 2016 Rogers Cup. | Photo: Max Gao

Playing in just their third tournament together, Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka eked out a seemingly improbable victory at multiple stages in the match, defeating the French-Austrian pairing of Lucas Pouille and Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6(2), 12-10 to advance to the second round of the 2016 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank.

Pouille/Thiem Claim Decisive Break in Ninth Game En Route to Taking Opener

Despite an early slip-up from the Bulgarian-Swiss pair, which they promptly recovered from, the first eight games of the match went with serve, with both teams dominating every time they stepped to the line. But it wasn’t until game nine that the first break point opportunities for either team presented themselves, and it was Pouille and Thiem who took full advantage.

Dominic Thiem (L) and Lucas Pouille discuss strategy in between points during their first round doubles match against Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 Rogers Cup. | Photo: Max Gao
After holding to love to restore parity at four-games-apiece, the French-Austrian pairing took advantage of a few loose unforced errors from their opponents to eventually claim the elusive break, this time at love as well. From there, Pouille and Thiem continued to dominate on serve, the latter putting up a service masterclass to seal the opening set, 6-4, with a hold at love. From 3-4 down, the 22-year-olds were flawless, winning twelve points in a row to seal the opener.

Dimitrov/Wawrinka Come Back from the Brink to Take Second Set Tiebreak

After a set predominantly composed of routine holds of serve, the first three games of the second set were all won by the receiver, with Pouille and Thiem finally putting an end to this run of breaks with a hold that put them a set and 3-1 to the good, with the help of a swing-and-a-miss from Dimitrov that everyone was able to smile about.