ATP Rogers Cup: Grigor Dimitrov/Stan Wawrinka eke out impressive come-from-behind victory

Playing in just their third tournament together, Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka eked out a seemingly improbable victory at multiple stages in the match, defeating the French-Austrian pairing of Lucas Pouille and Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6(2), 12-10 to advance to the second round of the 2016 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank.

Pouille/Thiem Claim Decisive Break in Ninth Game En Route to Taking Opener

Despite an early slip-up from the Bulgarian-Swiss pair, which they promptly recovered from, the first eight games of the match went with serve, with both teams dominating every time they stepped to the line. But it wasn’t until game nine that the first break point opportunities for either team presented themselves, and it was Pouille and Thiem who took full advantage.

Dominic Thiem (L) and Lucas Pouille discuss strategy in between points during their first round doubles match against Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 Rogers Cup. | Photo: Max Gao

After holding to love to restore parity at four-games-apiece, the French-Austrian pairing took advantage of a few loose unforced errors from their opponents to eventually claim the elusive break, this time at love as well. From there, Pouille and Thiem continued to dominate on serve, the latter putting up a service masterclass to seal the opening set, 6-4, with a hold at love. From 3-4 down, the 22-year-olds were flawless, winning twelve points in a row to seal the opener.

Dimitrov/Wawrinka Come Back from the Brink to Take Second Set Tiebreak

After a set predominantly composed of routine holds of serve, the first three games of the second set were all won by the receiver, with Pouille and Thiem finally putting an end to this run of breaks with a hold that put them a set and 3-1 to the good, with the help of a swing-and-a-miss from Dimitrov that everyone was able to smile about.

In danger of going down a double break, the Bulgarian-Swiss pair stepped up to the plate, holding to stay in touch with Pouille and Thiem.

From there, this pattern would continue until the eighth game, where Dimitrov and Wawrinka were desperately trying to recover the early break, doing so with some majestic shotmaking to draw level at four-games-all. Once there, the pair showed little signs of slowing down, holding to force Pouille and Thiem to serve to stay in the set.

Grigor Dimitrov (L) and Stan Wawrinka discuss strategy in between points during their first round doubles match against Lucas Pouille and Dominic Thiem at the 2016 Rogers Cup. | Photo: Max Gao

But once the lethal French-Austrian pairing responded with a hold of their own, Dimitrov and Wawrinka found themselves in a spot of bother once more. Down 0-40 and facing four break points, all hope seemed to be lost for Dimitrov and Wawrinka. Luckily, some big-time serving from the Bulgarian and intelligently executed interceptions from the Swiss was enough to save all four of those break points, including the deciding point, before edging their nose back in front at 6-5. Despite squandering those four ultimately crucial opportunities, Pouille and Thiem regrouped beautifully, mustering a tough hold to force a second-set tiebreak.

In that tiebreak, it was Dimitrov and Wawrinka who got the first mini-break, and never really relinquished control from there. Growing in confidence with every point they won, the Bulgarian-Swiss pairing comfortably sealed the tiebreak, 7-2, to send the match into a winner-takes-all match tiebreak.

Grigor Dimitrov (L) and Stan Wawrinka walk to their chairs at the change of ends during their first round match against Lucas Pouille and Dominic Thiem at the 2016 Rogers Cup. | Photo: Max Gao

Dimitrov/Wawrinka Too Strong in Thrilling Final-Set Tiebreak

Looking to replicate the same success in the second-set tiebreak in the early stages of the third, Dimitrov and Wawrinka were quick to grab the early mini-break before Pouille and Thiem rallied with conviction. From there, both teams showed little interest in giving the other a chance to force the issue on their own serve; the tiebreak going with serve until 8-8, when an untimely double fault from Pouille handed Dimitrov and Wawrinka a chance to seal the victory on their own terms. Unfortunately, the third-time pairing was unable to capitalize as Wawrinka’s serve and volley attempt resulted in a backhand volley sailing long.

Tied at 9-all, the former Olympic doubles gold medallist was under all sorts of pressure, but came up with a massive second serve to catch Thiem off guard, and earn a second match point, this time on the Austrian’s serve. Coincidentally, Thiem repeated the same dose Wawrinka used on the previous point, catching the Swiss number two off guard with a huge second serve of his own.

Dominic Thiem follows through on a serve during his first round doubles match with Lucas Pouille against Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 Rogers Cup. | Photo: Max Gao

Tied at ten-points-all, it was now a case of who would blink first, and which team would be able to make the most of their opportunities. Engaged in another crosscourt rally with Dimitrov, it was, unfortunately, Thiem who would blink first—a loose forehand proving the difference as the Bulgarian-Swiss pairing took an 11-10 lead.

Now with another chance to seal the victory, Dimitrov and Wawrinka made no mistake; the former setting up the latter with an easy put-away to seal a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(2), 12-10 victory, much to the delight of a full house on Court 1.

Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka share a warm embrace after defeating Lucas Pouille and Dominic Thiem in the first round of the 2016 Rogers Cup. | Photo: Max Gao

Dimitrov/Wawrinka to Face Kontinen/Peers Thursday

Awaiting the star-studded pairing in the second round is the eighth-seeded pairing of Henri Kontinen and John Peers, who were one of eight other teams to earn a bye into the second round as well. With Dimitrov facing off against Canadian wild card Denis Shapovalov Wednesday evening in the final match on Centre Court, the two teams will face off on Thursday for a spot in the quarterfinals.