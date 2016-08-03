Rio 2016 player profile: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is a 12-time Grand Slam champion, Davis Cup winner, five-time winner of the ATP World Tour finals and holds the record for 30 Masters 1,000 titles.

However, the world number one would love to add a Gold medal to his cabinet as he picked up the Bronze medal at his maiden Olympics back in 2008 in Beijing.

The top seed is certainly the favourite to capture the Gold medal in Rio and he is competing in the singles and doubles event with eight-time (five in mixed and three in men's) Grand Slam doubles champion Nenad Zimonjic.

Notable results to date

The Serb has dominated the ATP World Tour this year and he has competed in 11 events and has won six titles including two Grand Slam singles titles.

Djokovic carried on where he left off from his stellar 2015 campaign as the world number one began his preparations for the Australian Open at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha and he swatted the draw aside as he didn't drop a set throughout the tournament, and he defeated Tomas Berdych in the semifinals and Rafael Nadal in the final.

At the Australian Open, Djokovic entered the first Grand Slam tournament of the year in Melbourne as the defending champion and a five-time winner overall. He dropped three sets throughout the fortnight as his toughest test was in the fourth round against Gilles Simon who took him to five sets.

The Serb defeated four-time champion Roger Federer in the semifinals, and the world number one remained unbeaten in Australian Open finals as he defeated world number two, Andy Murray for the fourth time in their career Australian Open finals between the duo and won his sixth Australian Open title and third consecutive Grand Slam title in the process.

Djokovic hoisting his record tying sixth Norman Brookes Challenge Cup (Photo by Cameron Spencer / Source : Getty Images)

One of the blemishes on Djokovic's stellar season is when he was forced to retire with an eye infection in his quarterfinal match with Feliciano Lopez at the ATP 500 event in Dubai.

The world number one returned to competition at the Masters 1,000, North American hard court events at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, as he was on his quest for his fourth Sunshine Double which is winning the two events back-to-back.

Order was restored as Djokovic defeated Nadal in straight sets in the semifinals and thrashed Milos Raonic in the final to win in Indian Wells for the fifth time in his career, and he was even more impressive at the Miami Open as he didn't drop a set to win his sixth title in Miami and completed the Sunshine Double for the fourth time in his career by defeating Kei Nishikori in the final.

Following his successful North American hard court run it was time for Djokovic to transition to clay courts, which he has done well in the past and since 2012, the French Open was his main priority as he needed to win it, in order to complete his Career Grand Slam.

Djokovic's clay court campaign got off to a slow start at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters as the Serb was upset by Jiri Vesely which halted his title defence in the opening round.

Following his defeat to Vesely, Nadal went on to win the title in Monte Carlo and was dubbed by some to be the new favourite to win Roland Garros as Djokovic's credentials to win the French Open were questioned once again.

As usual, Djokovic bounced back from a disappointing defeat and so it proved at the Mutua Madrid Open. The Serb returned to the clay court event in the Spanish capital for the first time since 2013 and he defeated his rival and defending champion Andy Murray in three sets.

Following his successful triumph in Madrid, Djokovic travelled to Rome as the two-time defending champion at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and he had two long taxing matches with Nadal in the quarterfinals and was taken to a final set tiebreak by Nishikori. The Serb was flat in the final and suffered a straight sets defeat to Murray.

Djokovic turned up to the French Open in Paris with winning the title in Paris as his main objective. The Serb had to battle through rain delays and dropped only two sets throughout the tournament as his drought finally ended when he defeat Murray for the second time in Slam finals and completed his Career Grand Slam.

It also marked the first time that Djokovic was able to beat Murray in a Grand Slam final that was not in Melbourne as he suffered defeats to the Brit in the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open.

Djokovic holding the Coupe des Mosquitaires for the first time (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski / Source : Getty Images)

Following his triumph at Roland Garros, Djokovic turned his attention to Wimbledon and the two-time defending champion held all four Slams simultaneously which was dubbed as the "Nole Slam" and the Calendar Year Grand Slam was certainly on the cards, however, he suffered a shock third round exit at the hands of Sam Querrey.

Again, Djokovic returned to North American hard courts and once again shown his character by bouncing back from a disappointing defeat, and he won the Rogers Cup in Toronto for the fourth time in his career and for the first time since 2012, and he didn't drop a set throughout the tournament. He defeated Nishikori for the second time this year in a Masters 1,000 final.

Hard Court results leading up to Olympics

Djokovic has been virtually unbeatable on hard courts in 2016 as the Serb has not lost a full match on the surface he has dominated on. The Serb has picked up titles in Doha, Melbourne, Indian Wells, Miami and Toronto so he is certainly comfortable on this surface.

Best Olympic result

Djokovic has participated in two Olympic games and his best result was on his debut appearance in Beijing back in 2008. The Serb claimed a Bronze medal.

In Beijing, Djokovic was seeded third and he defeated the United States' Robby Ginepri in straight sets, Germany's Rainer Schuttler and 13th-seeded Russian, Mikhail Youzhny in straight sets to reach his first Olympic quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Djokovic defeated flamboyant Frenchman Gael Monfils and in the semifinals, the Serb lost to eventual Gold Medalist and second seed Rafael Nadal in three sets, which qualified Djokovic to participate in the Bronze medal match.

The third seed defeated eighth-seeded American, James Blake in straight sets to capture his first Bronze medal.

Djokovic pictured far right with his Olympic Bronze medal (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Source : Getty Images)

Djokovic was the second seed in the doubles event with his compatriot Nenad Zimonjic and they exited in that discipline in the first round.

In 2012, Djokovic was the second seed and he reached the semifinals losing to eventual Gold medalist Andy Murray and for the second consectuive Olympics, the Serb participated in the Bronze medal match and lost to eighth seeded Argentine, Juan Martin del Potro.

The Serb participated in the doubles event with Viktor Troicki as the eighth seeds but they didn't progress far as they lost in the first round.

How Djokovic's game translates to the surface

Djokovic is one of the best hard court players ever as the Serb has won eight of his twelve Grand Slam titles on this surface and he is a powerful player that likes to dictate points from the baseline.

The 29-year-old is virtually unbeatable on hard courts when he is playing at his best, and the world number one has a good one-two combination by serving out wide and using his forehand to finish off the point.

The Serb is incredibly fit and he can outlast many of his opponents in long rallies and he can wear them down when the rallies are going on for a long time.

Djokovic is certainly the favourite to claim his maiden Olympic Gold medal as half of the top ten including Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka will not be competing in Rio due to injuries.

The 2008 Bronze medalist is one of the best returners in the history of tennis and he is constantly putting pressure on his opponent's service games as he makes it look easy.

Under the tutelage of Boris Becker​, his serve has improved immensely and he serves a lot more aces than before and places it better.

Murray, the defending champion will be Djokovic's toughest challenge as the Brit is the only player to reach all three Grand Slam finals this year and 2008 Gold medalist, Rafael Nadal will not be at his best after recovering from a wrist injury.

This edition of the Olympic Games will not be offering any ranking points but the Serb is proud to represent his country and he will look to continue his impressive form on hard courts.