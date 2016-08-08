Rio 2016: Angelique Kerber advances with straight sets win over Mariana Duque-Marino

Second seed Angelique Kerber began her Olympics campaign against Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino. Kerber’s run ended in the quarterfinals in London while for Duque-Marino it was bitter-sweet as she got into the first round via withdrawal but had to retire midway through the match. She would be looking for a better result against the German who she has beat before in their only ever meeting in 2010.

The match started after a long delay due to the gusty winds and the Columbian was quickest off the block. Kerber eventually found her game though and took the first set. It looked like it was heading for three sets when Duque-Marino had a 5-2 lead in the second but she squandered it away as the German came back strongly to seal a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Kerber takes the first set despite a slow start

The German had a sluggish started, not helped by the wind. As a result, Duque-Marino had multiple chances to break in Kerber’s first two service games. After breaking in the opener, the Colombian had chances to race to a 3-0 lead, but the German hung on for 1-2.

Duque-Marino almost gets a double break | Photo: Martin Bernetti/Getty Images

Kerber looked to have shrugged off the poor start as she broke back to level the match 2-2. She got her nose in front for the first time holding for 3-2 with relative ease. A string of breaks followed as both players struggled to take control. Serving to get back on serve at 3-4, Duque-Marino was down facing break points multiple times. Each time, however, she denied the German who just could not find a way through. After saving eight break points in that mammoth game, the Colombian eventually buckled though as Kerber eventually found the break to lead 5-3. And this time, the German held her serve to see out the first set 6-3.

Kerber bounces to take the first set | Photo: Martin Bernetti/Getty Images

Roller coaster set which Kerber edges

Kerber riding on momentum broke to start the second set. She consolidated for 2-0 before Duque-Marino got herself on the board. However, a couple of errors from the German handed the Colombian a couple of break-back points which she capitalized to level it for 2-2. It was all going the way of Duque-Marino who reeled off her fourth straight game to gain a staggering 5-2 lead.

Duque-Marino got herself in the driving seat | Photo: Martin Bernetti/Getty Images

The second seed just managed to hold on to her service game to make the Colombian serve for the set. Under pressure, Duque-Marino handed a break point to Kerber. However, the Colombian rescued it with a bravely executed drop shot. The German continued with the pressure though and eventually found the break before holding serve to bring the set to 5-5.

Kerber fights back to level | Photo: Martin Bernetti/Getty Images

The set was turning out to be a roller-coaster as Kerber then won her fourth game in a row breaking the Colombian’s serve in the process to serve for the match at 6-5. The German went on to complete victory on her serve to progress to the second round where she faces Eugenie Bouchard.