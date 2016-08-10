Rio 2016: Fabio Fognini reaches third round with win over Benoit Paire

Fabio Fognini reached the third round of the Rio Olympics with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over 16th seed Benoit Paire. Following the match, Paire was sent home by the French Tennis Federation for reasons still unknown.

Paire jumps out to huge early lead, hangs on to win the first set

In what promised to be a matchup of two of the most mercurial players on tour, it was Paire who made the better start, breaking Fognini to love in the second and fourth games for a 4-0 lead. The Italian fought back, saving a break point to hold and recovering one of the breaks to draw to within 4-2. He would get broken yet again and now Paire led 5-2. Despite another break and a hold to pull within 5-4, the Italian was unable to draw even as Paire served out the set, winning it 6-4.

Benoit Paire plays a forehand to Fabio Fognini during their second round match at the Olympics/Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fognini breaks late to win set after early breaks were exchanged

It looked as though Paire might run away with this match as he broke to open the second set. Fognini would respond and broke back. The rest of the set was dominated by the server, the returner winning just three points over the next seven games. Fognini held to love three times, Paire accumulated two love holds. The turning point of the match came in the tenth game when Fognini broke to 30, rallying from 30-15 down on the Frenchman's serve to take the set 6-4 and level the match at one set all.

Fabio Fognini in Rio/Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fognini wins dramatic final set tiebreak, Paire sent home after match

Again Paire gained the early lead, breaking to 15 for a 2-1 lead. He nearly expanded his lead in Fognini's next service game, holding two break points in the fifth game, but the Italian saved both. Fognini had his chance to level the match in the eighth game, but his break chance went by the boards, but he did break back in the tenth game, essentially sudden death for the Italian after he had saved match point in a marathon 20 point game and after both players held out, a tiebreak decided the match. Mini-breaks were exchanged on backhand errors which saw Fognini take the lead for good at 2-1. Two more minibreaks were exchanged in the eighth and ninth points and Fognini led 5-3.

He won the next point to set up three match points. At 6-3, he would need all three before closing it out 7-5. Following the match, Paire was sent home by the French Tennis Federation. The Frenchman responded early Wednesday morning: "I'm happy to leave. I have a different view of what is happening at the Olympics. I keep my opinions to myself. The federation, they are non-existent, so it is not very serious. I'm just glad to have the person I wanted that supports me. It was the most important thing to me. The rest I do not care. Let them be there or not, it does not matter. I blame the federation for a lot of things."